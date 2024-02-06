House fails to pass articles of impeachment for Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

House Republicans failed to pass articles of impeachment for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Four republicans voted against the measure in a final vote of 214 to 216.

Republicans could still revisit the impeachment effort which was stuck in a stunning 215 to 215 tie for several minutes as leaders scrambled. The vote scuttled an effort that was widely seen as an opportunity to deliver on a key promise to GOP base voters.

Republicans immediately moved to bring back the resolution up for another vote. But it's unclear when that could happen. The number 2 GOP leader Steve Scalise was absent and is expected to return to the Capitol this month.

It is unclear if or when Republicans may revisit the impeachment. The two articles charge Mayorkas with "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" in enforcing border policy and "breach of public trust."

The Republican base and conservative media figures called for impeachment of multiple Biden administration officials – including Secretary Mayorkas, Attorney General Garland, and President Biden himself – after the party retook the House in the 2022 midterms.

Republicans have focused on investigations and oversight to deliver on demands from their base in a divided Congress where a Democratically controlled Senate could quash any partisan bills sent from the House. But with a razor-thin majority, Republicans were unable to unite their conference and maintain a majority on the measure.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the chamber did not take the move "lightly." He accused Mayorkas of failing to enforce federal law "blatantly, openly, willfully and without remorse."

"It's an extreme measure, but extreme times call for extreme measures," Johnson said.

Rep. Tom McClintock, one of the Republicans who voted against impeaching, said on the House Floor Tuesday that "Sec.Mayorkas is guilty of maladministration of our immigration laws on a cosmic scale. But we know that's not grounds for impeachment because the American founders specifically rejected it."

"They didn't want political disputes to become impeachments because that would shatter their separation of powers that vests the enforcement of the laws with the president — no matter how bad a job he does," said McClintock, R-Calif.

The failed push came as a bipartisan deal to enhance border security collapsed in the Senate.

