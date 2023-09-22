San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center races to care for more people fleeing Venezuela

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Thousands of migrants have crossed into Eagle Pass this week to seek asylum, and many have continued on to San Antonio. Some of them have come to the Migrant Resource Center on San Pedro Avenue, which reported many more people from Venezuela.

The nearby Cici’s Pizza has become a familiar lunch spot for the migrants who are scattered throughout the sidewalks and parking lot.

A man named Juan Carlos has been in San Antonio for five days. He’s originally from Venezuela and left behind his wife and two kids to seek a better life.

He’s been sleeping on Cici’s Pizza boxes outside of the resource center for the past few days. “There’s not enough beds inside anyway, so either way we’ll have to sleep on the floor,” he said.

The migrant center has capacity for 700 people per day and is now averaging 700. The resource center did not respond to TPR's request for comment.

Carlos is trying to make it to Miami, where he knows a friend. He expressed his gratitude for the resource center.

“They don’t treat us badly. I thank God that they give us food — but the portions are small.”

Kayla Padilla / TPR Migrants hang around the sidewalks outside of the resource center on San Pedro.

Some of the foods given to the migrants include spaghetti and burritos.

Carlos hoped his family can join him in the future. “If I can find a way for them to enter legally, I want them here. But if it comes down to them going through the challenging journey I went through to get here, no,” he said.

Other migrants expressed similar sentiments to Carlos. Luis Bolívar is also from Venezuela. He’s been at the resource center since Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of people here but they treat us well. It’s a place where we can sleep. Thank God,” Bolívar said.

He hoped to make it to Chicago where he has family.

“I know that with God’s help, I’ll be able to bring my wife and kids with me in the future,” Bolívar said.

The Biden administration has expanded Temporary Protected Status to nearly half a million Venezuelans already in the U.S. but it does not apply to new arrivals like Carlos and Bolívar.

U.S. immigration authorities encountered more than 142,000 migrants at the Southern border in just the first half of September, on pace to match last year’s record high.