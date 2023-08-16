© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Border & Immigration

Texas' anti-migrant buoys are mostly on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, survey finds

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies
Published August 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT

A survey of the anti-migrant buoys in the Rio Grande found that almost all of them are on the Mexican side of the river, according to the international agency that oversees the international boundary.

The Mexican government had complained that the controversial buoys near Eagle Pass were in its territory. ﻿But the State of Texas, which deployed the barrier, claimed otherwise.

The International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) released a detailed survey on Tuesday concluding that Mexico is right.

The IBWC declared that of the 995-foot barrier, about 787 feet of it is south of the international boundary line — nearly 80% on the Mexican side.

The Heavenly Farms pecan orchard is seen in the background as migrant families navigate the Rio Grande river past workers and buoys while searching for an entry point into the United States from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. July 27, 2023.
Border & Immigration
U.S. and Mexican governments look to the courts to put an end to Abbott's 'floating wall'
David Martin Davies
Mexico’s Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena Ibarra joined U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a joint press conference Thursday to discuss the controversial 1,000-foot anti-migrant barrier in the middle of the Rio Grande.

This determination was filed Tuesday by the Justice Department to the court overseeing the lawsuit that the Biden administration filed against the State of Texas demanding that the buoys be removed from the river.

The lawsuit argued that the buoys are a public safety and environmental threat and an encroachment on the federal government's authority.

An Aug. 22 federal court hearing is set in Austin.

The buoys are the latest escalation in Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial $4 billion Operation Lone Star border security program to deter migrants from crossing the Rio Grande illegally.

Operation Lone Star has also been responsible for Department of Public Safety officers laying miles of razor wire along the Rio Grande, stacking shipping containers along a public park, and engaging in high speed chases in order to arrest migrants on a state trespassing charge created by Abbott.

Asylum-seeking migrants walk in the Rio Grande between the floating fence and the river bank as they look for an opening on a concertina wire fence to land on the U.S. soil in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. July 24, 2023.
Border & Immigration
Eagle Pass the latest battlefield in the Abbott-Biden war over control of U.S.-Mexico border
David Martin Davies
The riverside city, sometimes referred to as 'La Puerta de Mexico' or 'Mexico’s Door,' 'is at the center of a struggle between the State of Texas and the federal government over shutting that door to illegal immigration.

Eagle Pass — a popular crossing spots for migrants — has been the epicenter of Abbott's border operation.

The stretch of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass is already dangerous due to changing currents. Human rights organizations say Abbott's actions have made it more dangerous.

The dead body of a migrant was found caught in one of Abbott's buoys earlier this month. Abbott claimed the buoys were not responsible for the death and that the death occurred upstream.

David Martin Davies
