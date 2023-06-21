Immigrant fashion show marks World Refugee Day in San Antonio

This year’s World Refugee Day dinner and fashion show showcased a variety of dresses made by women from Afghanistan that now live in San Antonio.

Forty-six refugee women were enrolled in a “Sewing for Success” course where each assignment got more elaborate, according to Nadia Mavrakis, the chief executive officer for the organization Culturingua.

“One of their first assignments was to create a table runner. So, all of the tables tonight will have their table runners as the centerpiece. And then they made totes and aprons. Then their signature piece is creating an evening dress,” said Mavrakis.

The evening dresses varied in color and length, and some were accompanied by tote bags as the models walked down the stage.

One of the women enrolled in the sewing course, Parkha, said she’s been sewing since she was a young girl.

“I love the feeling of creating something with my own hands. It has also helped me to develop my creativity and my sense of my style. This was a good opportunity for me and other participants to better our skills,” said Parkha.

Also in attendance was Mayor Ron Nirenberg, District 7 Councilwoman-elect Marina Alderete Gavito, the City of San Antonio Immigration Liaison, and the Census Bureau’s Population Division.

“Take a look around. This is a picture of San Antonio worth remembering, isn’t it? I want to thank all of you for doing the hard work of making this city a welcoming one,” said Mayor Nirenberg.

Mavrakis added that the series of dresses showcase the contributions the Afghan community has made to the city of San Antonio.

“Refugees bring with them an incredible skillset, an incredible culture, incredible artisanal abilities with them from their home countries. So we're excited that these women's dresses that they have spent hours preparing are going to be on display in tonight's fashion show."