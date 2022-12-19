SCOTUS grants stay, temporarily preventing Title 42 migrant expulsions from ending

The U.S. Supreme Court has granted a request by nineteen Republican attorneys general to delay the end of the Title 42 border expulsions, pausing an order that declared the Trump-era policy illegal.

This eleventh-hour move comes as anticipation grew regarding the end of Title 42 on Wednesday. The attorneys general asked the court to keep in place the border policy that allows the immediate expulsion of migrants over health concerns.

Title 42 is not an immigration policy. However, Republican-led states have been trying to keep it in place because it has been effective in curbing immigration, especially at the southern border.

These 19 states were denied a request by a federal appeals court on Friday and asked the Court to temporarily block a ruling from a lower court that found that the implementation of the policy violates the law.

NEW: Roberts issues administrative stay, temporarily pausing lifting of Title 42 border restrictions while court considers GOP request for longer hold. Calls for administration response by tomorrow at 5. pic.twitter.com/75p7FPQUV2 — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) December 19, 2022

Late Friday night, the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled against the states, holding that they had waited an “inordinate” amount of time before getting involved.

The ruling on Monday afternoon followed a tense weekend in El Paso, where officials expected a significant increase in the flow of migrants across the border, just as freezing weather closed in.

Oscar Leeser, the El Paso mayor, issued a seven-day emergency declaration on Saturday, citing the strain they placed on city facilities. The Texas Tribune explained on Monday that such a declaration could offer more options to shelter migrants during the cold weather.

The City of San Antonio said in a statement on Monday that it was ready for any migrants that arrived in the Alamo City.

"Mayor Nirenberg and [Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. secretary of Homeland Security,] were in direct contact regarding this specific issue over the weekend and maintain regular communications as it relates to our local Migrant Resource Center," the statement explained.

It added: "The Department of Homeland Security has been a faithful partner with the City of San Antonio, Catholic Charities and our other community organizations in fully reimbursing every amount we spend in support of legal migrants seeking asylum in the United States."

On Monday, before the court ruling was issued, the Texas Military Department explained to the San Antonio Express-News that it was also prepared for a new influx of border crossers.

The Department said in a statement that it planned to supplement federal personnel — presumably occupied with extra migrant processing work over the next several days — to ensure criminals would not take advantage of any gaps.

The Texas National Guard sent at least 400 troops and equipment to El Paso aboard cargo planes.

Over the weekend, Guard members in Eagle Pass stacked shipping containers to create a makeshift wall at a popular crossing area. They also set up floodlights and pointed them toward the Rio Grande.

About 6,000 Guard members were deployed along the border as of November under Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security initiative.