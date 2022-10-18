Border Patrol chief takes lessons learned in El Paso to new job leading Rio Grande Valley

Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez is the highest ranking woman in the Border Patrol. The 27-year year veteran is now is now in charge of the busy Rio Grande Valley sector in south Texas.

Chavez held the top job in El Paso for more than three years. She arrived during a spike in migration in 2019 as a growing number of people from Venezuela cross the border.

During a departing interview with KTEP's Angela Kocherga she talked about the evolution of the Border Patrol and lessons Chavez takes with her.

They talked at a mobile processing center set up near the banks of the Rio Grande where hundreds of migrants a day from Venezuela are arriving.

In October alone about 2100 migrants from Venezuela day crossed the border into El Paso seeking asylum.

Copyright 2022 KTEP. To see more, visit KTEP.