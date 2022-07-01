© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Border & Immigration

Mourners honor the 53 lives lost with flags, candles, flowers — and water

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published July 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT
DSC_9561.jpeg
1 of 3  — DSC_9561.jpeg
Mourners visit the site where dozens of migrants were found trapped in a tractor tailer on San Antonio's southwest side. The incident resulted in at least 53 deaths.
Jia Chen
DSC_9580.jpeg
2 of 3  — DSC_9580.jpeg
Mourners gather at the site where dozens of people were found trapped in a tractor trailer. At least 53 of the people found in the vehicle have died.
Jia Chen
DSC_9586.jpeg
3 of 3  — DSC_9586.jpeg
Candles, bottles of water and more have been left at the memorial site where dozens of people were found trapped in a tractor trailer. At least 53 people found in the vehicle have died.
Jia Chen

A memorial to the 53 people who died from being trapped in a tractor trailer in south San Antonio is growing.

Mourners have placed crosses, candles, water bottles, and the national flags of the victims in an area on the side of Quintana Road.

Amidst the dry grasses and scrub brush are large wooden crosses. Nearby, two women pray in front of the Honduran and Guatemalan flags.

Lydia Hernandez Trickey, a Presbyterian clergy woman, visited the site on Thursday. She called the deaths of the 53 people a horrific inhumanity.

DSC_9577.jpeg
Jia Chen
/
for Texas Public Radio
Wooden crosses represent the 53 lives lost in human smuggling case.

“We have made it impossible for anybody to be in our country who is willing to work and make a better life for themselves — in this immigrant built country.”

As part of the memorial, a Dallas based artist is painting a large mural that shows the distress and hardships migrants face as they journey into the United States. He said he plans to leave the painting there for as long as it will stand.

