RAICES Workers Union stages “sick out” after appointment of new CEO

Nearly 150 workers at the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) staged a “sick out” this week in response to the recent appointment of Dolores K. Schroeder as CEO at the nonprofit.

Members of the RAICES Workers Union (RWU) denounced the organization, the largest immigration legal services provider in Texas, for neglecting to carry out an extensive search for a new CEO. RWU says the board of RAICES had originally assured attorneys that it would hire a third party to carry out a nationwide search for a qualified candidate.

According to RWU, Schroeder recently appointed John Agather as chair of the board. Days after, John Agather then appointed Schroeder as CEO.

“The RAICES Workers Union, which represents close to 250 of my colleagues, is highly concerned that the actions of the Board implicate self-dealing, bad faith, and are not in the best interest of RAICES,” said Maria Osornio, Supervising Attorney in the RAICES Litigation Department, in a public statement released this week.

“The process of identifying and selecting the new CEO of RAICES has been successfully completed,” said the RAICES Board of Directors in a statement to TPR. “Through the search process to identify a highly qualified candidate, the RAICES Board of Directors identified and selected Ms. Dolores Schroeder. We are confident in her experience and leadership skills to move RAICES forward in guiding the mission and work of our leadership team and staff.”

The board of RAICES Texas, an important immigrants rights advocacy nonprofit, just appointed one of their own members as CEO (a corporate attorney w no social justice/immigration/nonprofit leadership experience). Board reneged on promise to do a national search. 🚩 🚩 🚩 https://t.co/3gPCh96M3J — Dr. Lydia Bean (@LydiaBeanTexas) April 6, 2022

Schroeder started her career as a medical social worker and attorney in the nonprofit sector with a one-year practicum assessing child abuse and neglect investigations at Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She also previously served as the operational head for North, Latin and South America for a large publicly traded company that included responsibilities for strategy development and oversight in fiscal matters.

“Schroeder has a family legacy of service to others and a lifelong interest in and commitment to social justice, human rights, and advocacy,” said the RAICES Board of Directors in the statement. “This includes affiliations with Corporate Counsel Women of Color, Lawyers for the Creative Arts, and Texas Bar Online Legal Advice Clinic.”

However, Osornio said Schroeder lacks the specific qualifications that would have been included as criteria in a search for a new CEO at RAICES.

“Ms. Schroeder does not appear to have any experience in immigration law, civil rights law, or federal litigation,” said Osornio in the statement. “She lacks the experience of managing a unionized nonprofit organization, which are critical to the operation and success of RAICES.”

But according to a person familiar with the board’s decision, the choice to appoint Schroeder as CEO was based on the need for strong governance and fiduciary responsibility.

Osornio said the RAICES board originally communicated its intention in September of last year to carry out a national search for a CEO and then abruptly changed course.

“Since September when our previous CEO stepped down, the board had promised us that they would engage a third party's firm to do a national search for a CEO,” said Osornio in a call with TPR. “As staff, obviously, we were very excited that day. (RAICES said they were) really going to be out there searching for the best of the best to run an organization that represents people of color and where the staff is mostly people of color.”

“We didn't hear from the board for months and months, and (RWU) was following up with them. But the board gave them the runaround. Fast forward to about a week ago, when the union found out about it. The board never hired a third party firm as they had promised. It doesn't look like they interviewed anybody else for the position. They just appointed one of their own.”

RAICES has received internal criticism of its operations since the tenure of Jonathan Ryan, the previous RAICES CEO who stepped down in September of last year. Other employees at RAICES and members of RWU are expressing dissatisfaction at Schroeder’s appointment because of what a new CEO search would have meant for the organization after Ryan’s tenure.

“I was definitely hoping for someone with a lot of experience in this–someone who could get us back on track with the mission of RAICES and away from the way that Jonathan Ryan managed our organization,” said Victoria Stoner, a data coordinator at RAICES’ San Antonio office, in a call with TPR. “I was looking forward to a lot more transparency and a lot more input from the employees.”

LinkedIn Victoria Stoner, a data coordinator at RAICES’ San Antonio office posted about her participation in a recent “sick out” coordinated by RAICES Workers Union in protest of Dolores K. Schroeder’s appointment as CEO of the nonprofit organization.

Stoner said that Schroeder oversaw “considerable dysfunction, malfeasance, financial mismanagement, and racism” while on the board at RAICES in a public post on LinkedIn earlier this week.

“It was very frustrating. We were all very angry, we were told that there would be a very transparent process of finding a new CEO through active firm searching,” said Stoner. “And to just have disappointment come out of nowhere with no actual interview process, no other candidates interviewed. And the fact that she was our board chair less than a month ago. It's all just very underhanded.”

RWU is demanding that RAICES “rescind Ms. Schroeder’s contract immediately and reinstate the search for a new CEO as soon as possible.”