Blaise Gainey | The Texas Newsroom
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When Texas House Democrats broke quorum over GOP-led redistricting efforts in 2025, Gov. Greg Abbott filed a lawsuit requesting the state's highest court remove House Minority Leader Rep. Gene Wu, (D-Houston) from office. On Friday, the SCOTX denied that request.
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With midterms around the corner and President Trump's approval rating low, Democrats expect to flip a lot of seats this election. Polls show a Democrat could win a statewide seat in Texas for the first time in the 21st century.
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A win for Greg Abbott in November would put the Republican on track to becoming the longest serving governor of Texas. For Democrat Gina Hinojosa, an Austin-area Texas House member, a win would break a 30-plus year Republican streak in the office.
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Texas Republicans claim victory in Supreme Court ruling allowing congressional map to go into effectThe state's top Republicans swiftly praised the Supreme Court's decision to allow Texas to use its controversial congressional map for the 2026 midterms. The map was designed to give Republicans as many as five new seats in the U.S. House.
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Texas lawmakers passed the bill, referred to as the "Women's Privacy Act" by supporters, earlier this year. It requires a person in publicly owned buildings to use restrooms, locker rooms, and similar facilities associated with the gender on their birth certificate. Enforcement of the controversial new law begins this Thursday.
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SCOTUS to weigh pivotal decision on which congressional map Texas can use in the 2026 midterm electionsThe U.S. Supreme Court will now make a final decision on whether Texas can use its new congressional map, which was drawn this summer to benefit Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections. The outcome could have a huge impact on which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives in the future.
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Gov. Greg Abbott formally announced his fourth gubernatorial run in Houston on Sunday. The incumbent Republican, who currently has around $87 million in his campaign war chest, will face two opponents in the 2026 party primary election.
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While most proposed amendments on this year's ballot focused on taxes, voters also showed strong support for investing in Texas' network of technical colleges and dementia and Alzheimer's research.
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Rep. Gina Hinojosa, a 5-term Texas House member from Austin, announced Wednesday that she's joining the field of Democratic candidates hoping to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in his 2026 reelection bid.
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A three-judge panel in El Paso will continue hearing arguments in a lawsuit challenging the controversial new map of Texas' congressional districts. Ultimately, their decision will determine whether Texas can use the new map for the 2026 midterm elections.