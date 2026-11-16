If you want to maintain a healthy weight, you probably know you should watch what you eat and get some exercise, maybe hit the gym. But what about hitting the hay?

There is a lot of evidence linking lack of sleep to overeating and an increased body weight. But does that mean that getting more sleep could also boost efforts to lose weight?

"That's a good question," says Seth Creasy, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz who studies the interplay between weight management and lifestyle behaviors like sleep, diet and physical activity. "It's actually still an active area of research."

Creasy says the best evidence so far comes from a randomized clinical trial involving 80 overweight adults who were chronically short on sleep. Researchers randomly assigned half of them to get counseling on how to extend their snooze time.

"They got them to sleep a little over an hour more per night," Creasy says. "And they saw that, without intervening on food, these people started to eat less by about 270 calories per day. So once they were getting adequate sleep, they ate less."

Want the latest stories on the science of healthy living? Subscribe to NPR's Health newsletter.

Other research has found associations between better sleep and weight loss. For example, one study found that people enrolled in a year-long weight loss intervention program who had good sleep health lost more weight and more fat mass compared to poor sleepers.

The poor sleepers in that study were also much more likely to report having trouble sticking to their diet and exercise goals, says Christopher Kline, the study's lead author and an associate professor of health and human development at the University of Pittsburgh.

And good sleep health doesn't just mean how long you sleep, Kline says. He says that factors like sleep timing, regularity and satisfaction also play a role.

"A good analogy I like to make is if you get your eight hours of sleep, but those eight hours are between 4 a.m. and noon, that might not be as healthy as someone who regularly obtains their sleep between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.," says Kline, whose research focuses on how physical activity, sleep and cardiometabolic risks are related.

The links between sleep loss and weight gain

Researchers say right now, the evidence that more sleep can boost weight loss efforts is still scant, but the science is much more consistent when it comes to linking insufficient sleep to weight gain.

When researchers restrict people's sleep, they eat more — by an average of around 300 calories a day if you look across studies, says Creasy, who recently published a review of the research on sleep and weight management.

Most of those studies required participants to severely curtail their sleep, usually to around four or five hours a night. That's much less than the seven to nine hours of sleep that adults are supposed to get.

But Creasy worked on a recent study that found even milder sleep loss can result in weight gain. In that study, people who were assigned to sleep just 90 minutes less than usual gained an average of one pound over six weeks. While that may not sound like much, "over time, it adds up," says Marie-Pierre St-Onge, the study's senior author and a sleep and nutrition scientist at Columbia University.

Imaging studies from St-Onge and other researchers have found that, when we're short on sleep, activity ramps up in areas of the brain involved in pleasure and reward. In other words, it becomes harder to make good food choices.

"Our brain is less able to inhibit our desires for those sweet and salty foods" — especially later in the day, Kline says. The result is we end up overeating when short on sleep.

Kline says he experienced this phenomenon first-hand when he was still a doctoral student working the overnight shift in a sleep study lab. Once a week, every week, one of his fellow lab workers would bring in glazed donuts from Krispy Kreme.

"I can tell you there was no chance I was going to end a shift without having at least one or two of those donuts. And I don't even really like glazed donuts," Kline says ruefully.

Skimping on sleep can also disrupt our circadian rhythms and impair our sensitivity to insulin, which may promote fat storage and make it easier to gain weight.

Creasy says early studies suggested poor sleep also affects hormones that regulate appetite, but newer research hasn't always borne that out. "Some studies have shown an effect on them and some have not. So it's just been inconsistent," he says.

Better sleep through food?

St-Onge says the relationship between sleep and food goes both ways. "As we find that how we sleep influences our food intake, we also find that what we eat during the day also influences our sleep at night," she says.

Research from her team and others has linked eating added sugars and saturated fat to more sleep disturbances and less deep slumber. Meanwhile, fruits, vegetables and fiber were associated with better sleep and fewer awakenings at night, she says.

If you want to eat better to sleep better, St-Onge says you can start with small, easy changes. "As a first step, cut out foods that are higher in added sugars and sweetened beverages," she says.

Switching to whole grains instead of refined carbohydrates is also a good idea. Her research has linked added sugars and refined carbs to a greater risk of insomnia.

And she says look for opportunities to eat more fruits and vegetables throughout the day.

"I always put a ton of leafy vegetables in my dishes, like stews and soups and stir fries," St-Onge says.

And of course, don't forget good sleep hygiene, says Philip Cheng, a sleep and circadian rhythms researcher and professor of medicine at Henry Ford Health in Michigan. That means things like keeping your bedroom cool and dark, and sticking to a regular schedule for going to bed and waking up as best as you can.

"That's going to stabilize your sleep in the long run," Cheng says.

But if your poor sleep lasts months or even years, he says it's time to see a medical provider for help.



Copyright 2026 NPR