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UT Health San Antonio honors those who donated their bodies to science

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published May 5, 2026 at 9:51 PM CDT
UT Health San Antonio's faculty and students place roses at the grave site where the ashes of donor bodies now rest at UT Health San Antonio’s Memorial Park during the internment Ceremony on May 5, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
UT Health San Antonio faculty and students placed roses at the gravesite where the ashes of donors now rest at the university’s Memorial Park during the interment ceremony on May 5, 2026.

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Family members and students placed flowers at the grave site where the ashes of donor bodies now rest at UT Health San Antonio’s Memorial Park during the internment Ceremony on Tuesday evening.

The Burial of Ashes ceremony is an annual event honoring people who donated their bodies to UT Health San Antonio for student education and research.

Dr. Omid B. Rahimi, professor and director of the Human Anatomy Program in the Department of Cell Systems and Anatomy, spoke at the ceremony and addressed the families of the donors.

Dr. Omid B. Rahimi, professor and director of the Human Anatomy Program in the Department of Cell Systems and Anatomy, speaks at the ceremony and addresses the families of the donors on May 5, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Dr. Omid B. Rahimi, professor and director of the Human Anatomy Program in the Department of Cell Systems and Anatomy, spoke at the ceremony and addressed the families of donors on May 5, 2026.

Rahimi said the tradition began in 1996 with Dr. Vick Williams, a founding member of UT Health’s anatomy program.

“Their gift is one of the most selfless acts imaginable,” said Dr. Lily Dong, professor and chair of the department of Cell Systems and Anatomy. “Due to their generosity, our students are given real and valuable opportunities to learn not only the structure of the human body but also the meaning of respect, humility and responsibility in the practice of medication.”

Family members place roses at the grave site where the ashes of donor bodies now rest at UT Health San Antonio’s Memorial Park during the internment Ceremony on May 5, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Family members placed roses at the gravesite where the ashes of donors now rest at UT Health San Antonio’s Memorial Park during the interment ceremony on May 5, 2026.
More than 100 people attend UT Health San Antonio's Burial of Ashes ceremony on May 5, 2026. The event consisted of the campus' faculty, students and the families of the donors.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
More than 100 people attended UT Health San Antonio’s Burial of Ashes ceremony on May 5, 2026. The event included faculty, students, and the families of donors.

Students in medical, dental, and other health programs who studied the donor bodies attended the ceremony and spoke with the families.

The donated bodies are used to study human anatomy and how the body functions.

“The donors gave with such generosity to students that they would never know. They owed nothing to us, but they donated their very bodies that they and their loved ones held so dear in life. The trust they placed on us to respect and learn from them was a responsibility that we refused to take lightly.” said first-year dental class president Valerie Ulloa.

Maxwell Bowling, president of the physician assistant class of 2027 speaks at the Burial of Ashes ceremony on May 5, 2026
Saile Aranda
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TPR
Maxwell Bowling, president of the physician assistant class of 2027, spoke at the Burial of Ashes ceremony on May 5, 2026.

Maxwell Bowling, president of the physician assistant class of 2027, said he lost his great-aunt Linda shortly before starting the program in 2025. She had donated her body to the Texas Tech School of Medicine.

“When I began my anatomy course here, I saw firsthand the profound level of respect that the anatomy department instilled in us from day one. Seeing this didn't just help me become a better student, it allowed me to go home to my family and give them the comfort that they needed. I could tell them with absolute certainty that Linda was being treated with the highest honor. To the families here today, please note, your loved ones were truly cared for.”

A pile of flowers forms as families of the donors alongside UT Health's faculty and students leave roses and carnation flowers at the
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
A pile of flowers formed as families of donors, alongside UT Health San Antonio faculty and students, left roses and carnations at the gravesite on May 5, 2026.
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Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a Bachelor’s in Communications in May 2025. She completed a photography internship at Texas Public Radio. She won Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards as part of The Mesquite newspaper and El Espejo magazine. She enjoys visiting small towns and reading books in her free time. Saile is now a freelance photographer and journalist eager to capture the essence of the city of San Antonio.
See stories by Saile Aranda