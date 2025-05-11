H-E-B and other retailers sue drug companies over alleged price fixing

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

H-E-B and other retailers have filed two federal lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies they say are creating monopolies.

The lawsuits name drug makers Takeda Pharmaceutical of Japan, TWi Pharmaceuticals of Taiwan, makers of a drug that treats esophageal reflux, and Israeli Teva Pharmaceuticals, makers of a treatment for multiple sclerosis.

Both suits allege price fixing and kickbacks, which allegedly gave the companies monopolies on certain drugs, resulting in substantially higher prices.

Other retailers involved in the suits include Walgreens, Kroger, and Albertsons. They are seeking unspecified damages for the overcharges.

The companies named in the lawsuits did not respond to TPR’s request for comment.