Measles update: State officials report 36 more cases in West Texas

There are 36 new confirmed cases of measles connected to the West Texas outbreak.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has counted 597 cases since the outbreak began in late January.

Sixty-two of the patients have been hospitalized since January. There have been two fatalities among school-aged children.

In a statement, the DSHS added that "[b]ased on the most recent data, DSHS has identified designated outbreak counties with ongoing measles transmission: Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum."

Despite claims by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the outbreak is not slowing down.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Health care professionals said the only way to prevent measles is to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine. Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.