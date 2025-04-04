Measles update: State reports West Texas outbreak has seen 481 cases since January

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The state health department confirmed 59 new cases of measles since the outbreak began in late January.

Fifty-six of the patients were hospitalized.

The majority of the cases are in Gaines County where the outbreak started.

Of the 481 cases, seven are in those who received the two doses of MMR vaccine, the rest are unvaccinated, or their vaccination status is unknown.

One child has died in connection to the Texas outbreak in February. She was unvaccinated and had no underlying conditions.

It’s time to get real about vaccines and get the facts. Vaccines are safe and can help protect your child from serious illness or even death.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

