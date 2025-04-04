© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Measles update: State reports West Texas outbreak has seen 481 cases since January

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:14 AM CDT
A sign at the entrance of the children's emergency room at Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock.
Julio Cortez
/
AP
A sign at the entrance of the children's emergency room at Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The state health department confirmed 59 new cases of measles since the outbreak began in late January.

Fifty-six of the patients were hospitalized.

The majority of the cases are in Gaines County where the outbreak started.

Of the 481 cases, seven are in those who received the two doses of MMR vaccine, the rest are unvaccinated, or their vaccination status is unknown.

One child has died in connection to the Texas outbreak in February. She was unvaccinated and had no underlying conditions.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

Public Health
How the measles outbreak is a preventable tragedy
David Martin Davies
The West Texas measles outbreak continues to spread, and more children are being diagnosed with measles. Each case represents a system failure that a safe vaccine could have prevented. Why do parents turn away from vaccination and potentially endanger their own children and the health of the wider population? Dr. Adam Ratner, author of “Booster Shots,” joins the conversation.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Bioscience-Medicine MeaslesTPRTop Stories
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio