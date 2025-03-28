© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Measles update: Texas reports West Texas outbreak has seen 400 cases since January

Texas Public Radio | By Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:03 PM CDT
The ultrastructural appearance of a virus particle, or virion, of the measles virus
Imago
/
Reuters
The ultrastructural appearance of a virus particle, or virion, of the measles virus

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The State of Texas confirmed 73 new cases of measles on Friday.

Forty-one people have been hospitalized in connection to the outbreak since it broke out in late January.

Out of the total of 400 cases, two are in people who have received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

The majority of the cases are in Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered — with 44 new cases in the county alone.

The case in Midland County was originally thought to have been associated with international travel but has since been corrected to have been in connection to the outbreak.

At least two people have died — an unvaccinated person in New Mexico and an unvaccinated child in Lubbock. The death in New Mexico was in Lea County, which borders Gaines County.

A sign is posted in German at the entrance of the children's emergency room at Covenant Children's Hospital, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.
Public Health
West Texas children treated for vitamin A toxicity as medical disinformation spreads alongside measles outbreak
David Martin Davies
Medical disinformation connected to the West Texas measles outbreak has created a new problem. Children are being treated for toxic levels of vitamin A.

Measles complications can include pneumonia, hearing loss, meningitis, and death.

The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Bioscience-Medicine MeaslesTop StoriesTPR
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio is a reporter for Texas Public Radio. She recently graduated from Texas State University with a major in journalism, minoring in women’s studies. She has previously worked as a photojournalist with The Ranger and has reported on Alzheimer’s and dementia in South Texas using public health data. Her main focuses include reporting on health as well as military and veterans issues. Alcorta-Solorio is a U.S. Army veteran.
See stories by Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio