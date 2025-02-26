Measles case confirmed in Rockwall County

Rockwall County on Wednesday reported the first case of measles in North Texas in an adult resident.

County Health Authority Dr. Dirk Perritt said in a message on social media the Department of State Health Services reported the case to the county on Tuesday. Everyone who had direct contact with the infected person has been notified.

Perritt said the case is not believed to be connected to the outbreak in West Texas that has sickened more than 120 people, many of them unvaccinated.

"However, our team is closely monitoring the situation to swiftly identify and address any new cases," Perritt said.

The news comes hours after the DSHS confirmed the first measles death in an unvaccinated school-age child Wednesday morning.

The outbreak is the largest in Texas in 30 years.



