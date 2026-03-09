San Antonio teens invited to take mental health survey as past results show ongoing struggles

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio teens are being asked to share their experiences with stress, anxiety and other mental health challenges through the city’s annual teen mental health survey, which helps guide local youth mental health programs.

The anonymous survey is open to young people ages 12 to 19 and is available online through the SASpeakUp platform. Organizers say the goal is to better understand what young people in San Antonio are facing and what kinds of support they need.

The survey was developed by members of the San Antonio Youth Commission along with teen ambassadors from Project Worth, a city-supported youth leadership and mentorship program focused on mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

The youth leaders work with city staff to review responses and share recommendations with local officials about programs and policies that could better support young people’s mental health.

Results from recent years show many teens continue to face significant mental health challenges, although some indicators have improved since the survey first launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the 2024 survey, which included more than 1,400 responses, about a quarter of teens said their mental health sometimes makes it difficult to carry out everyday activities. That is down from roughly 37% who reported similar struggles in 2022.

Still, the survey highlights ongoing concerns. More than six in ten teens said school has a negative impact on their mental health, and about 14% reported having suicidal thoughts. The survey also found some signs of improvement: reports of self-harm dropped from about 26% of teens in 2022 to roughly 11% in the 2024 survey.

The data also shows some groups of teens report higher levels of mental health challenges than others. LGBTQ+ and gender-diverse teens reported higher rates of depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts compared with other respondents.

City leaders say the survey helps guide youth mental health initiatives and gives teens a direct voice in shaping programs designed to support them. City officials say the survey is one way San Antonio is trying to better understand and respond to growing concerns about youth mental health.

Teens can take the survey online through the end of April on the SASpeakUp website. Organizers say the information helps ensure young people’s experiences are reflected in how the city responds to mental health needs.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by calling or texting 988 or chatting at 988lifeline.org.