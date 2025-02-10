Flu cases in Texas rise in early February

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Confirmed cases of the flu continued to increase in Texas for the week ending on Feb. 1.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 64 influenza-associated outbreaks during that time.

It added that 3,262 Texans and four children died of influenza or pneumonia since flu season began on Oct. 1.

DSHS also confirmed a decline in RSV cases, a 50% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 78% increase in COVID-related deaths.

Experts urge residents to take preventative measures to stay healthy, starting with getting the latest flu shot.

If illness strikes, experts advise people to take an at-home flu test sold at drug stories before joining the crowds in waiting rooms at their primary care physicians' offices.