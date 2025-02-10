© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Flu cases in Texas rise in early February

Texas Public Radio | By Norma Martinez
Published February 10, 2025 at 1:00 PM CST
Confirmed cases of the flu continued to increase in Texas for the week ending on Feb. 1.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 64 influenza-associated outbreaks during that time.

It added that 3,262 Texans and four children died of influenza or pneumonia since flu season began on Oct. 1.

DSHS also confirmed a decline in RSV cases, a 50% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 78% increase in COVID-related deaths.

Experts urge residents to take preventative measures to stay healthy, starting with getting the latest flu shot.

If illness strikes, experts advise people to take an at-home flu test sold at drug stories before joining the crowds in waiting rooms at their primary care physicians' offices.

