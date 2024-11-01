Walking pneumonia is surging nationally, and experts say the wave has also hit San Antonio

Spikes in walking pneumonia have been reported nationally. Experts said the wave has also hit San Antonio.

Atypical pneumonia is a lung infection that is caused by a bacteria called mycoplasma pneumonia. It can present as common cold symptoms, but experts said there are some small differences.

Dr. Tess Barton, an associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UT Health San Antonio, said that atypical pneumonia, or walking pneumonia, is a mild case of the illness.

An outbreak of the illness around the city, especially among children, concerned Barton and other specialists.

“We have, currently … for the past couple of months, have been seeing an increase in mycoplasma infections,” Barton explained. “Our hospital tracks those things, and so we've definitely seen an increase in the numbers of positive mycoplasma tests over the last few months. I've discussed this with some of the local pediatric infectious disease specialists around the city, and they are also seeing the same thing.”

Barton explained outbreaks of mycoplasma pneumonia every few years is expected, from younger children who haven’t built up the immunity toward it or adults who interact with many people on a daily basis and spread the illness.

It spreads from person to person through coughing and cannot exist on surfaces like doorknobs, so more than likely people are contracting it from other people in their lives.

“One of the best ways that we can prevent outbreaks of viral or of respiratory infections, whether it's a virus or mycoplasma, is by having the person who is sick staying home and not going to school or going to work and spreading it around to everybody else,” Barton explained.

This year there is a high trend of low immunity and more risk of being sick, she added. Barton suggested that though there isn’t a vaccine for walking pneumonia, there are vaccines for other types of pneumonia, and those who can get vaccinated should, as they would for influenza, RSV and COVID.

Those who are experiencing symptoms are encouraged to see a healthcare provider to get tested. Mycoplasma pneumonia can be treated with antibiotics.