H-E-B and San Antonio team up to help residents with insulin access

The City of San Antonio and H-E-B have launched a Diabetes Insulin Assistance Program.

The initiative aims to support people who struggle with the cost of diabetes insulin prescriptions.

The program will cover up to $100 for each insulin prescription, including refills, until allocated program funds are exhausted.

It's open to anyone living in Bexar County and having difficulty affording insulin, with or without health insurance.

The program will involve 19 area H-E-B pharmacy locations.

Customers need to complete a consent form at a participating H-E-B pharmacy or online at SA.gov/Health.

They can send or drop off prescriptions in person. The program also offers free insulin delivery.