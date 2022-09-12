San Antonio Metro Health offers new COVID boosters and $100 H-E-B gift cards

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District now has both the new Moderna and the new Pfizer COVID boosters. The bivalent shots have been formulated to offer protection specifically against the currently dominant BA.4 and BA.5 variants as well as the original COVID strains.

You can get the new boosters at Metro Health clinics and pop-up vaccination sites while supplies last.

Metro Health is offering an incentive to those who come in for an original series shot or a booster. Anyone who gets a COVID vaccination right now at a Metro Health location also gets a $100 H-E-B gift card.