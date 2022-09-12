© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Bioscience-Medicine

San Antonio Metro Health offers new COVID boosters and $100 H-E-B gift cards

Texas Public Radio | By Bonnie Petrie
Published September 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
FILE PHOTO: People receive their second COVID-19 boosters in Waterford, Michigan
EMILY ELCONIN
/
REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: A nurse fills up syringes with COVID-19 vaccines for residents who are over 50 years old and immunocompromised and are eligible to receive their second booster shots in Waterford, Michigan on April 8, 2022.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District now has both the new Moderna and the new Pfizer COVID boosters. The bivalent shots have been formulated to offer protection specifically against the currently dominant BA.4 and BA.5 variants as well as the original COVID strains.

You can get the new boosters at Metro Health clinics and pop-up vaccination sites while supplies last.

Metro Health is offering an incentive to those who come in for an original series shot or a booster. Anyone who gets a COVID vaccination right now at a Metro Health location also gets a $100 H-E-B gift card.

TPR-Funder_bioscience 880x550.png
Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Bioscience and Medicine News Desk including UT Health San Antonio and Dr. Johnny and Joni Reyna, supporting prostate cancer research and early detection to save lives.

Tags

Bioscience-Medicine COVID-19COVID-19 Vaccinebooster shotsTPRTop Stories
Bonnie Petrie
Bonnie Petrie can be reached at Bonnie@TPR.org and on Twitter at @kbonniepetrie
See stories by Bonnie Petrie