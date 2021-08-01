COVID-19 Vaccinations Climb Across Texas, As Delta Variant Boosts New Infections

All of Texas saw a sharp increase in new COVID-19 vaccinations last week, as new infections rise due to the more transmissible delta variant.

The number of new vaccinations dropped sharply since early April when COVID-19 vaccines first became available for everyone older than 18.

In Harris County — at its peak the week of April 5 — health care workers administered more than 321,000 doses.

That number went down to just more than 54,000 the week of July 5.

But last week saw a 25% jump, to nearly 68,000.

The same trend is happening for the whole state: Texas saw a 26% increase in vaccinations last week.

In Fort Bend County, the number of doses went up by nearly 23%, and by close to 36% in Galveston County.

Pharmacies account for the highest number of shots administered in Texas, followed by hospitals and government institutions.

Public health professionals now hope the trend continues.

"While it is encouraging as cases continue to climb and hospitalizations remain high, we urge all residents that don't have a COVID-19 vaccine yet to go out and get a vaccine," Sam Bissett with Harris County Public Health said. "It's free and easy to sign up."

The Texas Medical Center reported a jump in new COVID-19 hospitalizations last week, with at least 234 new patients every day.

Nearly 55% of people 12 and older in Harris County were fully vaccinated as of Friday. Statewide, that number was 52.5%.

In Bexar County, approximately 76% of the eligible population is vaccinated with at least one dose, while 63% are fully vaccinated.

About 95% of people hospitalized locally in the San Antonio area have not been vaccinated, officials said Thursday. The number of hospitalizations has increased by nearly 500 in just a couple of weeks.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.