Younger Teens Start Getting Vaccinated In San Antonio

The Pfizer COVID vaccine has been approved for children 12 and older, and children started getting vaccinated over the weekend.

At University United Methodist Church on the San Antonio’s north side, CommuniCare Health Centers held a vaccine clinic targeting young teens. Communicare immunization nurse Joelle Kiniry said she was pleased with the turn out.

“It’s going pretty good," Kiniry said. "Slow, steady, but a lot of teenagers are coming to this. So we are really happy to give them the Pfizer vaccine.”

Marc Isaacs Fifteen-year-old Kristin Baker and her mom, Kathy, waited for fifteen minutes after Kristin got her first shot of Pfizer vaccine to see if she had any reaction.

15-year-old Kristin Baker was one of the newly eligible teenagers who got the shot over the weekend. Her mother, Kathy Baker, was with her.

“It went well. Easy-peasy,” Baker said.

Kathy Baker was pleased to have the opportunity to get her daughter vaccinated.

“Well, the rest of the family has already been vaccinated, so once she was eligible, we wanted her to have it as well," the elder Baker said. "This was convenient. We go to church here and so it was very nice for them to set this up and do this.”

Kristin Baker said being vaccinated will allow her some freedom.

“I mean, I can go out more and not entirely worry as much,” she said.

And what will she do when she's fully immune in mid-June?

“Probably just hang out with my friends because the majority of them have already been vaccinated, too.”

Kathy Baker is also looking forward to the benefits of having a fully vaccinated family.

“Just being at ease. Going out, going back to a restaurant, back to church, back to everything. We just have been being very careful,” she said.

About 17 million American children became eligible for the COVID vaccine last week when the FDA granted Pfizer an emergency use authorization for its shots, and the CDC recommended it for the 12 to 15 age group.

