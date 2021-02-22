© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVHL 91.7 FM is currently off-air due to weather-related issues. The internet stream is unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app.
Bioscience-Medicine

Texas Winter Storm May Lead To COVID-19 Surge

Texas Public Radio | By Bonnie Petrie
Published February 22, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST
A long line of people wait outside of a grocery store bundled up in warm clothing. There is some snow on the ground.
Bri Kirkham
/
Texas Public Radio
H-E-B customers line up outside the South Flores store in San Antonio to purchase bottled water, food and propane. Many Texans have been left in the dark and cold without running water as extreme winter weather continues in the state.

Texans did a lot of things to stay safe and warm last week that weren’t necessarily pandemic-safe and could contribute to another surge in cases.

Many people — including UT Health School of Public Health epidemiologist Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, known on social media as "Your Local Epidemiologist" — had to break their COVID-safe household bubbles to stay warm with friends or family.

“Usually, when you go to a friend's house, I can imagine a lot of people don't wear masks. Our kids were playing together,” Jetelina said. “So there really are a lot of factors there that could negatively influence transmission.”

People also gathered in warming centers and shelters.

“Those could certainly be super spreader events, as well,” Jetelina said. “Also grocery stores, people standing in long lines for water, there are certain aspects of this Texas storm that really could influence transmission.”

This is complicated by the presence of the B117 variant in Texas. Jetelina said B117 passes between people more easily and could also contribute to a surge in cases in a week or so.

“Unfortunately, because these two things are happening at the same time, we won't necessarily be able to parse out which caused which. Was it the storm, or was it the surge in variants? It's likely going to be a combination and interaction between the two.”

Conversely, Jetelina said, COVID-19 case numbers could plateau or even continue to fall because many Texas families who might otherwise have gone out and interacted with people stayed home. She thinks that’s less likely, but no one will know which way case numbers will go until some time next week, as the two week incubation period for the disease comes to an end.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Bioscience-MedicineCOVID-19Top Storieswinter weather
Bonnie Petrie
Bonnie Petrie can be reached at Bonnie@TPR.org and on Twitter at @kbonniepetrie
See stories by Bonnie Petrie
Related Content