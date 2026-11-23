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It’s a beautiful thing that the 1.5 million people who call San Antonio home share a simple winter tradition — enjoying the spirited glow of holiday lights.

Thousands of tiny bulbs strung throughout downtown glitter the River Walk waters every year. And beyond the inner city, all sorts of holiday light displays invoke celebration and goodwill across the metro area.

What better winter activity than to bundle up and head out to look at holiday lights? It’s perfect for groups of all ages and as a solo trip to escape the hubbub. A simple tradition like this can lead to the most cherished memories.

From downtown to the Hill Country — both free experiences and ticketed shows — there’s a night of light-filled adventure for everyone this season. Walk or roll along the sparkling river, drive through music-synced light displays, take a seat at a frenetic laser light show, revisit illuminated summer attractions (SeaWorld, Six Flags, the San Antonio Zoo and the Botanical Garden) or even descend underground to carol in a warmly lit cave.

White, amber or multicolor, an abundance of lights awaits those willing to explore! Check out our guide to 20 local light displays and events happening in San Antonio this holiday season.

1. 45th Annual Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony

Date: Nov. 27

Price: Ticketed & free — Click here for prices.

Need to walk off all that turkey? Check out the 2026 Ford Holiday River Parade the day after Thanksgiving! This annual tradition enters its 45th year at the River Walk with illuminated floats, festive entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus and the spectacular lighting of 200,000 holiday lights.

The theme this year is “Holiday Wishes Come True” and will feature the Witte Museum as Grand Marshal in celebration of its 100th birthday.

Guests can watch the parade from paid seats or from the free viewing area.

Location & Hours: Begins at the Tobin Center at 6 p.m. with a live broadcast at 7:05 p.m. from the Arneson River Theatre

Visit the Holiday River Parade website for more details.

Courtesy photo / City of San Antonio

2. The Pearl’s Tree Lighting Ceremony

Date: Nov. 27

Price: Free

Experience the historic brewery set aglow and be jolted into the holiday spirit! Arrive at the Pearl by sunset to help kick off the season with a special tree lighting event. This year, the innovative therapy organization TEAMability will lead the ceremony.

Grab a warm drink and find a spot to watch the ceremony. This family-friendly event is perfect for everyone, from kids to grandparents.

Stick around for Taste of Pearl: Holiday Edition, happening the same night and again on Sat., Nov. 28. Along with the lights you can enjoy live music, good food, local vendors and plenty of holiday cheer.

Location: Pearl Park at the Pearl Brewery, 303 Pearl Parkway

Hours: 5:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Visit the website for more details.

Pearl Marketing

3. Holiday Lights on the San Antonio River Walk

Dates: Nov. 27 – Jan. 7

Price: Free

Nothing soothes the soul like a leisurely stroll by the river. This holiday season, walk downtown beneath the towering bald cypress trees decorated with thousands of sparkling lights. No admission is required, and visitors can come and go as they please. Sometimes the simplest plans lead to the best memories. If you haven’t walked or rolled along the banks of the river during the holidays, try it this year.

Location: Downtown River Walk

Hours: Sundown to sunrise

Visit the city’s webpage for details.

Saile Aranda / Texas Public Radio The river barges offer visitors a unique view of River Walk holiday decor.

4. Christmas in the Plaza

Date: Nov. 28

Price: Free

Looking for holiday lights with a historic slant? Visit the “Shrine of Texas Liberty” to see the Alamo Christmas Tree. Bring out-of-town guests to the iconic Alamo Plaza decked out for the holiday season with a traditional Christmas tree and festive lights at Plaza de Valero.

Location: The Alamo, 300 Alamo Plaza

Hours: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Visit the event webpage for more details.

Courtesy photo / City of San Antonio

5. Hemisfair’s Historic Homes Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Date: Nov. 28

Price: Free

Help set a new tradition by joining Hemisfair’s 2nd Annual Historic Homes Holiday Lighting Ceremony! Don’t miss your chance to visit the historic homes along East Nueva Street all lit up for the holidays.

The festivities will include live music, holiday-themed crafts, balloon art, face painting and fun photo opportunities. At 6:30 p.m., the lights will turn on, illuminating the historic homes and kicking off the holiday season at Hemisfair.

Bring the family and make this holiday tradition part of your season!

Location: 434 S. Alamo Street

Hours: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Visit the event webpage for more details.

Courtesy photo

6. Lights of Esperanza at Texas A&M-San Antonio

Date: Dec. 1

Price: Free

Visit the South Side of San Antonio during Texas A&M’s 11th annual holiday celebration! This free family- and pet-friendly event showcases a holiday display with over 30,000 lights that illuminate the beautiful campus and create a festive atmosphere with food trucks, entertainment and a holiday market in the central courtyard.

Location: Texas A&M-San Antonio

Hours: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Visit the event webpage for a full schedule and details.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report Lights of Esperanza 2025

7. Westover Field of Lights

Dates: Dec. 3 – 19

Price: Free, but tickets required — Click here to reserve a spot.

Walk through a display of 500,000 synchronized lights while listening to Christmas music. This annual free event turns a sports field into a Christmas wonderland filled with light shows, kid-friendly games and activities, affordable concessions and multiple photo ops.

Westover Field of Lights is proud to partner with the San Antonio Food Bank and Bill's Elves Toy Drive to impact the San Antonio community. Admission is free, but you're encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or unwrapped toy to donate.

Location: Westover Sports Complex, 9340 Westover Hills Blvd.

Hours: Check link below for availability.

Visit the event webpage for a full schedule and details.

Courtesy photo

8. Holidays on Houston Street

Dates: Dec. 4 – 20

Price: Free and paid events

Holidays on Houston Street has moved to the historic La Villita but expect the same level of celebration — plus an expanded holiday market that will run two weekends this year.

A new addition — Downtown West Chili Classic — at Legacy Park adds another culinary adventure to the lineup. One event remains the same: Taste of Holidays returns to Houston St. near the Majestic Theatre.

Run through downtown during the festive SATX 5K, enjoy local artisans and entertainment at Holidays on Houston Street Market Experience or check out the live music, performances, and shopping at Holiday Night City — all part of Holidays on Houston Street during the month of December.

Location: Various downtown sites

Hours: See event calendar.

Visit the event website for a full calendar and details.

Holidays on Houston Street Market / Courtesy photo



9. Noche Buena

Date: Dec. 5

Price: Free

If you love to be where the people are, attend Noche Buena at Main Plaza! The Main Plaza Conservancy brings this beloved San Antonio tradition to life with the time-honored Christmas tree lighting event.

Family, friends and visitors gather in the historic plaza to enjoy live music and entertainment, holiday shopping from local vendors, festive food and drinks and visits with Santa.

Location: Main Plaza, 115 N Main Ave

Hours: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Visit the event webpage for a full schedule and details.

Courtesy photo

10. Christmas at the Caverns

Dates: Dec. 5 – 6, Dec. 12 – 13 & Dec. 18 – 23

Price: Ticketed — Click here for prices.

Those with an adventurous heart must visit Natural Bridge Caverns at least once. What better time than during its annual holiday festivities? Begin with the hallmark “Trail of Lights”— a 1/3-mile twinkling path in the scenic Texas Hill Country.

Included with general admission, guests can also enjoy the AMAZEn’ Reindeer Roundup Maze, festive games, campfire fun, live music, synthetic ice skating for kids and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Additional activities, such as Caroling in the Caverns, are available for purchase.

Location: Natural Bridge Caverns, 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road

Hours: See link below.

Visit the website for info on all activities, both above and below ground.

1 of 2 — caverns.jpg P. Michael Jones www.C116Photogr / P. Michael Jones 2 of 2 — carouling-in-the-cavern-scaled (1).jpg P. Michael Jones www.C116Photogr / P. Michael Jones

11. Museum Reach River of Lights

Date: Dec. 12

Price: Free

Visit the San Antonio River Museum Reach section of the River Walk for an annual evening of holiday cheer. This free family-friendly event offers seasonal activities such as pictures with Santa, 100,000 pounds of real snow, two snow slides for all ages, a holiday animal display, live music and performances, photo ops to capture memories, food trucks and shopping vendors.

Location: 550 Brooklyn Ave., San Antonio River Lock & Dam

Hours: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Visit the San Antonio River Authority event webpage for schedule and parking details.

12. URBAN-15’s Annual Holiday Laser Show

Date: Dec. 20

Price: Free — Click here to RSVP (required).

Want to crank the holiday light display experience all the way up? URBAN-15’s Annual Holiday Laser Show returns to Edgewood ISD’s Theatre of Performing Arts this year! Tim Walsh, or the “Laser Wizard,” and composer George Cisneros teamed up to choreograph laser beams, colorful 3D animation and light effects to classic holiday tunes. The show will also feature illuminated performances by URBAN-15’s Dance and Drum Ensemble.

Location: Edgewood Theatre of Performing Arts, 402 Lance St.

Hours: Three shows — 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Visit the event webpage for details and to reserve your (free) seats.

Courtesy photo / URBAN-15



13. Windcrest Light-Up

Dates: Ongoing through Dec. 31

Price: Free

Just northeast of San Antonio, the City of Windcrest celebrates its annual holiday event with a special theme this year — Patriotic Light-Up: 250 Years of America!

Drive through Windcrest neighborhoods to view elaborate displays of holiday lights. Residential homes and local businesses will be judged in various categories, but anyone can nominate addresses for the "People's Choice Award." Dating back to the 1950s, this family-friendly tradition of viewing holiday-clad homes has evolved into a full lineup of events, such as the kickoff & market, bake-off and bike night.

Location: City of Windcrest

Hours: Change daily

Visit the event webpage for a full schedule and details.

Courtesy photo

14. Lights Alive!

Dates: Ongoing through Jan. 2

Price: Ticketed (pay by car) — Click here for prices.

Looking for lots of energy and spectacle? Choose from two locations to take a mile-long drive through a dazzling light show powered by 90+ computers that sync music to an FM radio soundtrack. The Northwest location features a “Winter Wonderland Park and Play” festival where guests can enjoy crafts, food, a fun zone, an escape room, Santa and plenty of photo ops stationed throughout the grounds.

Locations: 5931 Roft Road (Alamo Ranch) and 9333 SW Loop 410 (Traders Village)

Hours: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., rain or shine

Visit the event website for a full schedule and details.

1 of 2 — LA1.jpg Courtesy photo 2 of 2 — LA2.jpg Courtesy photo

15. Zoo Lights, Powered by CPS Energy

Dates: Ongoing through Jan. 3

Price: Ticketed (free for members) — Click here for prices.



The San Antonio Zoo is going big this year with its 11th season of Zoo Lights, a winter wonderland that transforms the park into a glowing holiday escape. New to the lineup is a Very Congo Falls Christmas, with what the zoo calls the “TALLEST & WILDEST Christmas Tree in Texas,” at 129 feet. Guests can visit other whimsical areas like the Glistening Grove, Water Wonderland and Feliz Forest. Enjoy Lakeside Lights by CPS Energy, visit with Santa and enjoy s'mores by the fire!

Location: 3903 N. St. Mary’s Street

Hours: Change daily

Visit the zoo website for a full schedule and details.

Courtesy photo

16. The Light Park

Dates: Ongoing through Jan. 3

Price: Ticketed (pay by car) — Click here for prices.



Sit in the comfort of your own car and cruise through a mile-long drive-thru holiday light show. Bring family, friends and even a pet to be immersed among millions of lights synced to holiday music by DJ Polar Ice. Guests can purchase food and drink, light wands and magic glasses before the show.

Location: 5757 US-90, Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium

Hours: Gates open at 5:30 p.m., rain or shine

Visit the event website for a full schedule and details.

Courtesy photo

17. SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration

Dates: Ongoing through Jan. 4

Price: Ticketed — Click here for prices.

Why save SeaWorld for the summer? Beat the heat and head over during the holidays to experience what the park calls the largest Christmas light display in Texas. Free with park admission, seasonal highlights include twinkling lights and immersive holiday zones, live shows and joyful entertainment for all ages, meet-and-greets with Santa Claus and beloved characters as well as festive food, holiday drinks and unique shopping experiences.

Location: 10500 SeaWorld Drive

Hours: Click here for current park hours.



Visit SeaWorld’s website for up-to-date event schedules and details.

Courtesy photo

18. Six Flags’ Holiday in the Park – 30th Anniversary

Dates: Ongoing through Jan. 4

Price: Ticketed — Click here for prices.

Six Flags is great during the spring or summer months, but if you haven’t visited in the winter now’s your chance! This year marks the 30th anniversary of Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The season-long celebration transforms the park into a magical wonderland filled with dazzling displays of sparkling lights, festive live shows, Santa visits, cookie decorating, holiday shopping and a nightly fireworks display.

Location: 17000 IH-10 West

Hours: Check here for hours and calendar.

Visit the park website for more details.

Courtesy photo

19. Light the Way

Dates: Ongoing through early January

Price: Free

If you’ve lived in or visited San Antonio during the winter season, you’ve likely driven by the glow of UIW’s holiday lights. The University of the Incarnate Word celebrated the 40th anniversary of its annual holiday festival this year (Nov. 21), which kicks off its season-long holiday lights display. Light the Way ushers in the illumination of over one million lights across the UIW campus.

The Nov. 21 event included live music, food trucks, holiday shopping, children's activities, and a fireworks finale, but the lights display will remain on nightly for the public to enjoy throughout the holiday season, typically through the first week of January.

Location: The University of the Incarnate Word, 4301 Broadway

Hours: After sundown

Visit the event website for details.

20. San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Illuminate, Presented by H-E-B

Dates: Ongoing through Jan. 10

Price: Ticketed (30-min slots) + parking — Click here for prices.

What makes the beauty of the Botanical Garden even more majestic? Holiday lights! Join the garden for its third year of Illuminate. Guests are welcome after dark for a night filled with twinkling lights, color and larger-than-life displays.

This family-friendly event invites visitors of all ages to explore a blend of art, culture, and nature in a one-of-a-kind experience unique to San Antonio. Admission is free for those under 3 years old. Check the website for special events, like Family Night, Sensory-Friendly Night and Visit with Santa.

Location: 555 Funston Place

Hours: 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Visit the San Antonio Botanical Garden website for event schedules and details.

Courtesy photo

If you know of other holiday light displays or events, let us hear from you at letters@tpr.org. Make sure your subject line is “Holiday lights.”

Courtesy photo / City of San Antonio Downtown San Antonio