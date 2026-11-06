PROST! New Braunfels kicks off 65th annual Wurstfest

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Wurstfest attendees gathered in the Wursthalle on Friday for the traditional tapping of the keg and biting of the sausage, marking the start of the 65th annual Wurstfest — a 10-day salute to sausage.

Wurstfest is held in New Braunfels each year on the Wurstfest grounds, where nonprofit representatives sell a variety of foods, musicians perform German tunes and vendors sell festival merchandise.

But Marc Allen, the 2026 Wurstfest president, said that what makes Wurstfest especially meaningful is that the good times that are had do good things for the community.

Thanks to support from festival attendees, the Wurstfest Association achieved a new record of community giving for 2026, exceeding $1.1 million in charitable donations, Allen said. Many local nonprofits also rely heavily on the funds made during Wurstfest for their annual operations.

Erica Wilson / TPR The 2026 Wurstfest President Marc Allen and Grosse Opa Jim Hill address the crowd during opening night.



Allen thanked festival attendees, whether Friday marked their first time in attendance or if they have been coming for years.

“You’re the reason we’re celebrating 65 years of the festival,” Allen said. “It’s your enthusiasm, your loyalty and your support that keep the traditions going strong.”

Erica Wilson / TPR Pins on a woman's hat designate different years of Wurstfest.



Many opening night attendees could be seen donning lederhosen, dirndls and German hats to mark the occasion. One attendee, Chyrel Madden, has come to Wurstfest for about 10 years.

“There’s lots of music, there’s the big hall,” she said. “There’s music down by the river. That’s really a nice place to go.”

Madden thinks opening night is always fun, and her favorite part is the biting of the sausage, she said.

Erica Wilson / TPR Wurstfest attendee Chyrel Madden smiles during opening night on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.



The Wurstfest president also has the honor of appointing a festival leader called a grosse opa. This year’s grosse opa is Jim Hill.

As Friday’s opening ceremony neared its conclusion, Allen encouraged attendees to have a wonderful time, enjoy the incredible music — and even dance a little, or a lot, he said.

“Of course, shop often, come back as many days as you can, and bring all your friends,” he said. “Because with your support, we’ll exceed the $1.1 million dollars we gave out this year in 2027.”

To view Wurstfest’s full schedule, visit wurstfest.com/events/ .