The Guadalupe Dance Company creates a night of music and dance at the Carver Center

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The Guadalupe Dance Company’s performance on Thursday and Friday will feature live music and dance by the Guadalupe Dance Company and the Mariachi Azteca de America.

The Guadalupe’s Belinda Menchaca has been doing her part to keep traditional dance and music alive in San Antonio, over a long tenure.

“I just celebrated 34 years at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center,” Menchaca said.

The Guadalupe is ground zero for local and regional music, dance and history. Their upcoming event is happening at the Carver Community Cultural Center at the Jo Long Theater.

1 of 2 — GRO TC 2 (1).jpg Belinda Menchaca and unnamed partner dance. Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center / Courtesy 2 of 2 — Guadalupe Dance Jalisco.jpg Guadalupe Dance Company onstage at the Tobin Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center / Courtesy

“The performance ... really celebrates traditional Mexican folklorico dance as well as live music by Mariachi Azteca de America,” she said.

Menchaca said the performance highlights tradition by way of that music and dance.

“It really is a story about life and our different celebrations: quinceañeras, baptisms, and the basically just the story of our culture and our heritage,” she said.

Menchaca said the night will be full of music and dance.

“We're very excited to be presenting "Celebrando Tradiciones, Corazón y Raís," which means celebrating our traditions, the heart and root of our culture,” she said.

1 of 2 — Guadalupe Dance Co Yucatan 2026.jpg Guadalupe Dance Company dancing in Yucatan. Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center / Courtesy 2 of 2 — PCG TAMPS 3.jpg Guadalupe Dance Company on stage Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center / Courtesy

Whenever there is dance, there is music. Menchaca says the music will be provided by a very talented ensemble.

“Our live music will be presented by Mariachi Azteca de America,” Menchaca said. “They are an amazing mariachi ensemble directed by our traditional music director at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, Gino Rivera, and his musicians.”

2018 Guadalupe Dance Company Promo

Menchaca notes that if you don’t keep art traditions alive, over time, they disappear.

“That is correct, and that's why it's so important to us to be continuing to tell our stories and to keep our culture alive through the traditions of music and dance, but also telling our stories to younger generations,” she said.