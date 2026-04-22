While Fiesta crowns royalty, Cornyation crowns comedy at the Empire Theatre

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Amid Fiesta’s celebrations of royalty, Cornyation returns to the Empire Theatre for a three-night, adult-themed parody skewering politics, celebrities and local culture through about a dozen satirical skits and eccentric costumes.

This year’s theme is “The Court of Radical Highfalutin Royals.” Fiesta’s official Coronation of the Queen will take place at the Majestic Theatre on Wednesday night, next door to the Empire as Cornyation mocks Fiesta’s pageantry on stage.

1 of 3 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-16.jpg Cornyation: The Court of Radical Highfalutin Royals features a skit on San Antonio's mayor and city council Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-13.jpg Cornyation: The Court of Radical Highfalutin Royals features a comedic skit on ICE Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-19.jpg Cornyation: The Court of Radical Highfalutin Royals features a comedic skit on Erika Kirk, wife to late Turning Point Leader Charlie Kirk. Saile Aranda / TPR

Cornyation started in 1951 at the Arneson River Theatre as part of Night in Old San Antonio. About a decade later, the show went on hiatus after being deemed “too modern” by the Conservation Society of San Antonio. It returned in the late 1970s with help from Bonham Exchange, later moving to the Magik Theatre before settling at the Empire Theatre.

The satire event is not only for entertainment but also raises money for scholarships and charities associated with the LGBTQ community, HIV/AIDS prevention, the Thrive Youth Center and more, according to Cornyation’s scriptwriter and former King Anchovy, Jesse Mata.

1 of 3 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-12.jpg Cornyation: The Court of Radical Highfalutin Royals features a comedic skit on ICE Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-10.jpg Ballet Folklorico is the first performer at Cornyation: The Court of Radical Highfalutin Royals night show Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-20.jpg Cornyation: The Court of Radical Highfalutin Royals features a brief skit on Nicki Minaj Saile Aranda / TPR

“I think Cornyation serves as a relief valve. You have an opportunity of freedom, maybe temporary to poke fun at the establishment, at the elite.” Mata said. “We take this as an opportunity to help the community deal with stress of everyday life and events. We attempt to find the silver lining or the dark humor or sometimes the unexpected joy.”

This year’s Cornyation King Anchovy LIX is Marty Schlesinger, owner of HUB MRKT Bikes in Southtown.

“The thing I love about Cornyation is that they hold a mirror up in a satirical way,” Schlesinger said. “ It started out as a pageant, kind of the antithesis to Coronation and its evolved into this great iron vaudeville variety show that every year, everybody seems to outdo each other with costumes and satire.”

1 of 2 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-14.jpg Cornyation's King and Queen Anchovy take their royal seats on stage to enjoy the performance Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 2 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-01.jpg Marty Schlesinger is Cornyations King Anchovy LIX Saile Aranda / TPR

Although Schlesinger said becoming King Anchovy was unexpected, he considers the role meaningful.

“My role is to help raise awareness to a lot of the marginalized organizations that serve our community. This experience has been an eye opener for me in a lot of ways. It’s nice to see that there are so many people throughout a full spectrum of our community that support this openly and helpfully. I’m grateful to be a part of this and to be brought into the Cornyation world.”

1 of 7 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-04.jpg Cornyation volunteer actors get ready backstage before the first show on April 21, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 7 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-08.jpg Cornyation volunteer actors prepare backstage before the first night show Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 7 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-06.jpg Cornyation volunteer actors get ready backstage before the first show on April 21, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 7 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-05.jpg Cornyation volunteer actors get ready backstage before the first show on April 21, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 7 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-02.jpg Cornyation crew prepares the stage for a three-night show at the Empire Theatre on April 20, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 6 of 7 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-03.jpg Cornyation volunteer actors get ready backstage before the first show on April 21, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 7 of 7 — Cornyation_sailearanda2026-07.jpg Cornyation volunteer actors take photos backstage before the first night show Saile Aranda / TPR

Participating actors, who are volunteers, get ready backstage, running up and down the halls 10 minutes before showtime. Laughter fills the hallways as they wish each other luck before making their way onto the stage.

The audience erupts into laughter as actors dramatically perform as well-known political figures and pop culture personalities.

Saile Aranda / TPR The audience fills up the seats of the Empire Theatre before the Cornyation show begins on April 21, 2026

Fiesta’s quirkiest event runs April 22 and 23, with two shows each night at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Limited tickets are still available here .

For audiences, it’s a different kind of Fiesta tradition, one built on satire, spectacle and a willingness to laugh at it all.