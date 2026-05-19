San Antonio company busy producing Spurs flags as fan fever rises

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The sewing machines are really whirring at the 68-year-old, family-owned Dixie Flag & Banner Company to make Spurs flags as fan fever grows during the team's NBA playoff march.

Inside the company's large blue metal building near I-35 and North New Braunfels Avenue, north of downtown, employees are busy taking and fulfilling orders for Spurs flags.

"We have 3-by- 5, which is the standard size flag for home or any pole," said Lorena Ortega, the sales and marketing manager for the company. "We are also selling some car flags, and we have some vinyl banners, which are also very popular, especially with local businesses, so they can hang outside and show their support for our Spurs."

The Spurs are not known as "America's Team," but the small NBA market club is admired by many fans across the country for its no drama, no ball-hogging, business-like approach to winning. In other words, playing like any team—pro or not— should.

"We are getting a few out of state customers, which is awesome," Ortega said. "We love shipping flags. We had one yesterday we shipped out to Washington, so it's great to see everybody supporting our Spurs all over the nation."

Company employee, Linda Navarro, spoke to Texas Public Radio as she worked on a Spurs flag, unfurling it between rounds under her sewing machine needle.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Linda Navarro unfurls a Spurs flag as she stitches seems around its edges with her sewing machine on May 19, 2026

She said it's exciting to think she or someone at the company may have made some of the flags she sees on television or flying in front of homes or businesses around the city.

"It is awesome. ... It is awesome to see because you had a part in making the history of whatever they are displaying," Navarro explained.

Spurs fan Pauline Delgado was among the fans coming and going from the company's retail shop. She purchased a retro Spurs flag and rally towel covered with a confetti pattern.

"I've always been a Spurs fan," she said. "Born and raised in San Antonio. So, you know, you go to show up that little extra Spurs spirit. Of course, they've been doing great. So, Go Spurs Go."

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio Spurs fans were coming and going from the Dixie Flag & Banner Company's retail store on May 19, 2026

Ortega said many Spurs fans may not realize the company has a retail shop, separate from their manufacturing area, where they can browse and buy Spurs flags or signs on the spot.

The company, which sells the flags of country's from around the world, may not see a rush on flags like this again until this Fourth of July, when new U.S. flags will be in demand to celebrate the country's 250th birthday.