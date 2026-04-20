After a stretch of rain, a familiar Fiesta tradition: King William Fair brings artists and music to a storied neighborhood

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King William Fair takes over the historic neighborhood its named for on Saturday — with art, music and a parade. Organizers say the event highlights the area’s arts roots.

“King William is Texas’ first historic neighborhood. It was built in the mid-1800s and was home to writers and artists, and the fair is all about arts,” said Tom Moore, operations manager with the King William Fair. “This year we have more than 200 art vendors. We have 70 food vendors, a parade, and five stages.”

The stages will feature music from, among others, Los #3 Dinners, Claude Morgan and the Bandaholics, The Swindles, Agarita, Rudi Harst, The Henry Brun Quartet and Nina Diaz. The neighborhood, just southwest of downtown, is known for its historic homes and tree-lined streets.

Christina Leavitt Revelers enjoying the Fair

“The shade is absolutely phenomenal. Even our new parade seating area has shade this year. So you know, we're very happy to have that, especially with how hot it can get in Texas,” he said.

They are also featuring Texas wines.

“We revamped our Texas wine garden. We hand-selected our wine vendors this year, and there will be even more shaded seating and umbrellas. We’re going for a laid-back brunch vibe.”

1 of 3 — KWF 2025-104.jpg One of many artist booths Christina Leavitt 2 of 3 — King William Fair-4-2025-2.jpg friends enjoying King William Fair Christina Leavitt 3 of 3 — King William Fair 2025-5-61.jpg band plays at King William Fair Christina Leavitt

The King William Fair and Parade are set for Saturday, a day expected to bring milder weather than recent cool and rainy days. Heavy rain forced the cancellation of the Texas Cavaliers River Parade and Fiesta De Los Reyes on Monday night.

Moore said the event began as a fundraiser for the King William Association, which supports historic preservation in the neighborhood.

And then there’s food.

“We have, of course, your Fiesta staples, chicken on a stick, turkey legs. This year, we have Momo House serving dumplings,” he said. “We have gourmet sweet rolls. Whether it's sweet or savory or just San Antonio staples, I think the variety will really impress people this year.”

If you’ve never been to King William, Saturday offers a chance to explore it. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is ticketed, with discounts for advance purchase. Children 11 and under are admitted free.