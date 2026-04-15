Fiesta 2026: What to know and where to go as San Antonio comes together

How to Fiesta in 2026 without losing your mind or chanclas

We hope all those bicep curls this year have strengthened your chicken–on-a-stick arm, and those squats should have helped your medal carrying capacity.

It's Fiesta time!

But if you’re new here, what exactly is Fiesta?

It’s the 11-day party that starts Thursday, April 16 and takes over all of San Antonio in one non-stop party that’s put on by nonprofits across the city. There are more than 100 events that all benefit the participating organizations.

Fiesta's origin story dates back to the 1890s when it was first a commemoration to the Battle of the Alamo, Battle of San Jacinto in 1836 and Texas independence from Mexico.

It started as a single parade around Alamo Plaza (the Battle of Flowers) and has grown into the muti-day event that it is now.

This year's theme is "Fiesta Together!"

What is there to do?

Alot! Everyday there is something going on, from parades to food festivals, queens, kings (including an ugly one), and enough cascarones to cause another egg shortage.

Here’s a list of events that are some of the bigger events and a few of our favorites.

Muti-Day Events

Fiesta Carnival

When: Thursday, April 16 to Sunday April 26

Thursday, April 16 to Sunday April 26 Times: Times vary but closing is at 11:00 PM

Times vary but closing is at 11:00 PM Where: Alamodome Parking Lot C

Alamodome Parking Lot C Admission: There is no entry fee; however, unlimited rides wristbands range from $22 to $40 depending on the day of the week.

There is no entry fee; however, unlimited rides wristbands range from $22 to $40 depending on the day of the week. Organizer: Fiesta Commission

Fiesta Commission About: The Fiesta Carnival will have more than 40 rides and attractions and is a staple of Fiesta.

Joey Palacios / TPR Fiesta goers pack Market Square in 2023.

Fiesta De Los Reyes



When: Friday, April 17 to Sunday, April 26

Friday, April 17 to Sunday, April 26 Times: 10:00 a/m/ to 11:00 p.m.

10:00 a/m/ to 11:00 p.m. Where: Market Square

Market Square Admission: Free most of the time expect for a new $5 entry fee starting Sunday April 19 at 1:00 p.m. Entry is again free until 6:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and is $5 starting at 1:00 p.m.

Free most of the time expect for a new $5 entry fee starting Sunday April 19 at 1:00 p.m. Entry is again free until 6:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and is $5 starting at 1:00 p.m. Organizer: Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation

Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation About: Fiesta de Los Reyes takes over Market Square with traditional Fiesta foods and music in multiple parts of the square

Fiesta de Los Reyes takes over Market Square with traditional Fiesta foods and music in multiple parts of the square Website: https://www.fiestadelosreyes.com/

Courtesy photo / The Conservation Society of San Antonio A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) 2024

NIOSA (Night in Old San Antonio)

When: Tuesday, April 21 to Friday, April 24

Tuesday, April 21 to Friday, April 24 Times: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Where: La Villita

La Villita Admission: $20 online or $25 at the gate

$20 online or $25 at the gate Organizer: Conservation Society of San Antonio

Conservation Society of San Antonio About: NIOSA is one of Fiesta’s major events. Filled with food, beer, and the unmistakable sound of Fiesta medals in every corner. It’s kind of where you go to run into everyone you know. (One year I saw five people from high school).

NIOSA is one of Fiesta’s major events. Filled with food, beer, and the unmistakable sound of Fiesta medals in every corner. It’s kind of where you go to run into everyone you know. (One year I saw five people from high school). Website: https://www.niosa.org/

Lauren Farris Archival Photo From Cornyation 2014

Cornyation



When: Tuesday, April 21 to Thursday, April 23

Tuesday, April 21 to Thursday, April 23 Where: The Empire Theater

The Empire Theater Time: Two showings each day at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Two showings each day at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Admission: Between $18 and $55 depending on seats

Between $18 and $55 depending on seats Organizer: Fiesta Cornyation which in turn donates the funds to AIDS and HIV charities

Fiesta Cornyation which in turn donates the funds to AIDS and HIV charities About: How can I describe Cornyation? Take one part salacious scandals, two parts audacity, three parts ‘I do what I want,’ a metric ton of drag queens, dozens of outlandish costumes, King Anchovy, and more than 100 thespians dedicated to lampooning everything and anything newsworthy. This one of those events that has to be experienced in person.

How can I describe Cornyation? Take one part salacious scandals, two parts audacity, three parts ‘I do what I want,’ a metric ton of drag queens, dozens of outlandish costumes, King Anchovy, and more than 100 thespians dedicated to lampooning everything and anything newsworthy. This one of those events that has to be experienced in person. Website: https://fiestacornyation.com/

Military Services Day at the Alamo

During this series of events, one branch of the military is highlighted. There are performances, moments of recognition and demonstrations.

Air Force Day at the Alamo - Monday, April 20 - 11:00 a.m.

Army Day at the Alamo - Tuesday, April 21 - 11:00 a.m.

Marine Day at the Alamo - Wednesday, April 22 - 11:00 a.m.

Navy Day at the Alamo - Thursday, April 23 - 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, April 16

Saile Aranda / TPR Fiesta 2025 kicked off at Travis Park on Thursday night with Fiesta Fiesta, the official opening ceremonies of the 11-day party with a purpose.

Fiesta Fiesta - The official kickoff

When: Thursday, April 16

Thursday, April 16 Time: 4:00 p.m.

4:00 p.m. Where: Travis Park

Travis Park Admission: Free

Free Organizer: Fiesta San Antonio Commission

Fiesta San Antonio Commission About: So fun they named it twice. This is where you get your Viva Fiesta kicked off into high gear. Travis Park will be the source of Fiesta with the opening ceremonies including the cracking of the cascarones, cutting of the ugly tie, a parade, bands, DJs, and the start of medal collecting at Pin Pandemonium.

So fun they named it twice. This is where you get your Viva Fiesta kicked off into high gear. Travis Park will be the source of Fiesta with the opening ceremonies including the cracking of the cascarones, cutting of the ugly tie, a parade, bands, DJs, and the start of medal collecting at Pin Pandemonium. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/fiesta-fiesta-presented-by-toyota-2/

Friday, April 17

Jerry Clayton / TPR Oysters being prepared at the St. Mary's Fiesta Oyster Bake

Oyster Bake (Day 1)

When: Friday, April 17

Friday, April 17 Time: 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Where: St. Mary’s University

St. Mary’s University Admission: $25 to $45, depending on the time of admission

$25 to $45, depending on the time of admission Organizer: St. Mary's University Alumni Association

St. Mary's University Alumni Association About: Awww Shuck Yeah! Oyster Bake is another Fiesta staple that you’re almost guaranteed to run into friends and that coworker from Accounting that you vibe with. Speaking of accounting, Oyster Bake will have more than 36,000 chicken-on-a-stick, 9,000 steak-on-a-stick, more oysters than the Gulf of Mexico (okay, it’s really about 100,000 oysters that are served baked, fried or raw,). Headliner for Friday is Switchfoot and Saturday is Candlebox.

Awww Shuck Yeah! Oyster Bake is another Fiesta staple that you’re almost guaranteed to run into friends and that coworker from Accounting that you vibe with. Speaking of accounting, Oyster Bake will have more than 36,000 chicken-on-a-stick, 9,000 steak-on-a-stick, more oysters than the Gulf of Mexico (okay, it’s really about 100,000 oysters that are served baked, fried or raw,). Headliner for Friday is Switchfoot and Saturday is Candlebox. Website: https://oysterbake.com/

SAAF Webb Party

When: Friday, April 17

Friday, April 17 Time: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Where: 110 Broadway, San Antonio TX 78205

110 Broadway, San Antonio TX 78205 Admission: $200

$200 Organizer: San Antonio AIDS Foundation

San Antonio AIDS Foundation About: Get transported back to Hollywood’s Golden Era on the Sunset Strip. The offices of 110 Broadway will be taken back to the 1930s as the San Antonio AIDS Foundation pays tribute to the places that gave the LGBTQ community a space for celebration and freedom.

Get transported back to Hollywood’s Golden Era on the Sunset Strip. The offices of 110 Broadway will be taken back to the 1930s as the San Antonio AIDS Foundation pays tribute to the places that gave the LGBTQ community a space for celebration and freedom. Website: https://www.sanantonioaids.org/event-details/webb-party-sunset-strip-the-golden-ages

A Taste of New Orleans (Day 1)

When: Friday, April 17

Friday, April 17 Time: 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Where: Sunken Garden Theater

Sunken Garden Theater Admission: $22

$22 Organizer: San Antonio Zulu Association

San Antonio Zulu Association About: This event features authentic New Orleans-style food, including gumbo, étouffée, jambalaya, and more! Music is another crowd-pleaser at this popular event. There is something for everyone with multiple genres, including jazz, Zydeco, Dixieland, blues, and brass bands performing all weekend! If you love Mardi Gras, this "Big Easy" style event is for you.

This event features authentic New Orleans-style food, including gumbo, étouffée, jambalaya, and more! Music is another crowd-pleaser at this popular event. There is something for everyone with multiple genres, including jazz, Zydeco, Dixieland, blues, and brass bands performing all weekend! If you love Mardi Gras, this "Big Easy" style event is for you. Website: https://www.saza.org/events/2026/2026-a-taste-of-new-orleans

Saturday, April 18

Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival

When: Saturday, April 18

Saturday, April 18 Time: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Where: 301 E Travis St, San Antonio TX 78205

301 E Travis St, San Antonio TX 78205 Admission: Free

Free Organizer: San Antonio Parks Foundation

San Antonio Parks Foundation About: The Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival will have live music, local artisan, food and community vendors, along with family-friendly activities throughout the park. The event is dog-friendly as long as they are on a leash and recommend bringing a blanket or a chair.

The Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival will have live music, local artisan, food and community vendors, along with family-friendly activities throughout the park. The event is dog-friendly as long as they are on a leash and recommend bringing a blanket or a chair. Website: https://saparks.org/events/chaparral-music-heritage-festival-2/

Oyster Bake Day 2

When: Saturday, April 18

Saturday, April 18 Time: Noon - 11:00 p.m.

Noon - 11:00 p.m. Where: St. Mary’s University

St. Mary’s University Admission: $25 to $45 depending on when you buy

$25 to $45 depending on when you buy Organizer: St. Mary's University Alumni Association

St. Mary's University Alumni Association About: Awww Shuck Yeah! Oyster Bake is another Fiesta staple where you’re almost guaranteed to run into friends and that coworker from Accounting that you vibe with. Speaking of accounting, Oyster Bake will have more than 36,000 Chicken-on-a-stick, 9,000 steak-on-a-stick, more oysters than the Gulf of Mexico (okay, it’s really about 100,000 oysters that are served baked, fried or raw,). Headliner for Friday is Switchfoot, and Saturday is Candlebox.

Awww Shuck Yeah! Oyster Bake is another Fiesta staple where you’re almost guaranteed to run into friends and that coworker from Accounting that you vibe with. Speaking of accounting, Oyster Bake will have more than 36,000 Chicken-on-a-stick, 9,000 steak-on-a-stick, more oysters than the Gulf of Mexico (okay, it’s really about 100,000 oysters that are served baked, fried or raw,). Headliner for Friday is Switchfoot, and Saturday is Candlebox. Website: https://oysterbake.com/

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

When: Saturday, April 18

Saturday, April 18 Time: 6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Where: The Doseum

The Doseum Admission: $125

$125 Organizer: Fiesta Youth

Fiesta Youth About: This is the 12th Annual Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. It's an official Fiesta event to benefit Fiesta Youth, San Antonio's most comprehensive LGBTQ+ youth non-profit organization. This party will be an adult Fiesta playground with admission for attendees 21+

This is the 12th Annual Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. It's an official Fiesta event to benefit Fiesta Youth, San Antonio's most comprehensive LGBTQ+ youth non-profit organization. This party will be an adult Fiesta playground with admission for attendees 21+ Website: https://www.fiesta-youth.org/

Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio El Rey Fido 2016

El Rey Fido Coronation

When: Sat. April 18

Sat. April 18 Time: 9:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

9:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Where: Hops & Hounds

Hops & Hounds Admission: Free

Free Organizer: San Antonio Humane Society

San Antonio Humane Society About: Fiesta has gone to the dogs! Each year a pack of pooches wants to declare themselves El Rey Fido and raises money for the San Antonio Humane Society. The pup that raises the most is crowned king and the runner ups become princes, princesses, dukes, duchesses, and knights and maidens.

Fiesta has gone to the dogs! Each year a pack of pooches wants to declare themselves El Rey Fido and raises money for the San Antonio Humane Society. The pup that raises the most is crowned king and the runner ups become princes, princesses, dukes, duchesses, and knights and maidens. Website: El Rey Fido - San Antonio Humane Society

Lily Brennan / TPR Polo players and their horses during the 2024 Fiesta Kings Cup at the San Antonio Polo Club

Fiesta Kings Cup

When: Sat. April 18

Sat. April 18 Time: Noon - 4:00 p.m.

Noon - 4:00 p.m. Where: 490 Specht Rd., San Antonio, TX 78260

490 Specht Rd., San Antonio, TX 78260 Admission: $275

Organizer: San Antonio Foundation for Equine Education and the San Antonio Polo Club

San Antonio Foundation for Equine Education and the San Antonio Polo Club About: Enjoy the spectacle of fast-paced polo, sometimes called “hockey on horseback,” as teams from across Texas compete for the Fiesta Kings Cup Trophy.

Enjoy the spectacle of fast-paced polo, sometimes called “hockey on horseback,” as teams from across Texas compete for the Fiesta Kings Cup Trophy. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/fiesta-kings-cup-polo-party/

Piñatas in the Barrio

When: Sat. April 18

Sat. April 18 Time: Noon - 9:00 p.m.

Noon - 9:00 p.m. Where: Plaza Guadalupe

Plaza Guadalupe Admission: Free

Free Organizer: AUEDA - Action United for Entertainers and Diverse Artists

AUEDA - Action United for Entertainers and Diverse Artists About: This is where you can be present for the unveiling of the Barrios Largest Piñata in San Antonio! You can also witness the crowning of the 2026 King and Queen of the Barrio.

This is where you can be present for the unveiling of the Barrios Largest Piñata in San Antonio! You can also witness the crowning of the 2026 King and Queen of the Barrio. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/pinatas-in-the-barrio/

Sunday, April 19

The Chili Queens Cookoff

When: Sunday, April 19

Sunday, April 19 Time: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Where: The Bonham Exchange

The Bonham Exchange Admission: Free

Free Organizer: The Bonham Exchange

The Bonham Exchange About: What’s better than drag queens and chili? Come taste what the queens have cooking

What’s better than drag queens and chili? Come taste what the queens have cooking Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/the-chili-queens-chili-cook-off/

A Day in Old Mexico

When: Sunday, April 19

Sunday, April 19 Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Where: 6126 Padre Dr, San Antonio TX 78245

6126 Padre Dr, San Antonio TX 78245 Admission: Adults $25, children 12 and under are free

Adults $25, children 12 and under are free Organizer: San Antonio Charro Association

San Antonio Charro Association About: A Day in Old Mexico celebrates Mexican heritage through the tradition of charreía. There will be charros, elegant Escaramuzas, a grit contest, Fiesta Royalty appearances, local vendors, and food.

A Day in Old Mexico celebrates Mexican heritage through the tradition of charreía. There will be charros, elegant Escaramuzas, a grit contest, Fiesta Royalty appearances, local vendors, and food. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/a-day-in-old-mexico/

Monday, April 20

Texas Cavaliers River Parade

When: Monday, April 20

Monday, April 20 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. Where: San Antonio Riverwalk

San Antonio Riverwalk Admission: $30 for seats

$30 for seats Organizer: Texas Cavaliers

Texas Cavaliers About: The San Antonio Riverwalk is filled with boats and royalty in one of the largest parades in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Riverwalk is filled with boats and royalty in one of the largest parades in San Antonio. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/texas-cavaliers-river-parade/

Tuesday, April 21

Courtesy photo / disABILITYSA disABILITYsa’s Fiesta Especial Celebration Day 2024.

Fiesta Especial

When: Tuesday, April 21

Tuesday, April 21 Time: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Where: The Alamodome Parking Lot C

The Alamodome Parking Lot C Admission: Free but advance registration is required

Free but advance registration is required Organizer: disABILITYsa

disABILITYsa About: Fiesta Especial offers an inclusive Fiesta experience. This event is designed for children and adults with physical, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. It's a celebration and an opportunity to experience the true diversity of Fiesta in a way that is fun for everyone. It's also accessible and entertaining.

Fiesta Especial offers an inclusive Fiesta experience. This event is designed for children and adults with physical, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. It's a celebration and an opportunity to experience the true diversity of Fiesta in a way that is fun for everyone. It's also accessible and entertaining. Website: https://www.fiestaespecial.com/

Wednesday, April 22

Mariachi Festival

When: Wednesday, April 22

Wednesday, April 22 Time: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Where: San Antonio Riverwalk

San Antonio Riverwalk Admission: Free

Free Organizer: Visit San Antonio

Visit San Antonio About : The San Antonio River Walk transforms into a floating performance venue, where music and dance light up downtown! Enjoy performances of all kinds, including mariachi, folklórico, and special collaborations. The music is awesome.

: The San Antonio River Walk transforms into a floating performance venue, where music and dance light up downtown! Enjoy performances of all kinds, including mariachi, folklórico, and special collaborations. The music is awesome. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/ford-mariachi-festival/

Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon

When: Wednesday, April 22

Wednesday, April 22 Time: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Where: Westin San Antonio North

Westin San Antonio North Admission: $80

$80 Organizer: The Woman's Club of San Antonio

The Woman's Club of San Antonio About: For this event, participants compete in several individual and group categories, showcasing creativity, flair, and Fiesta spirit. There will be local celebrity judges choosing the winners, with rosette ribbons and small trophies awarded to 1st-3rd place.

For this event, participants compete in several individual and group categories, showcasing creativity, flair, and Fiesta spirit. There will be local celebrity judges choosing the winners, with rosette ribbons and small trophies awarded to 1st-3rd place. Website: http://theorderofthealamo.com

Thursday, April 23

St. Philips College Culture Fest & Rib Cookoff

When: Thursday, April 23

Thursday, April 23 Time: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Where: St. Phillip’s College

St. Phillip’s College Admission: Free

Free Organizer: St. Phillip’s College

St. Phillip’s College About: Visitors to this event will enjoy some of the BEST ribs in San Antonio while celebrating the 131st Anniversary of St. Philip’s College. Proceeds from CultureFest and the Rib Cook-Off help provide scholarships for students.

Visitors to this event will enjoy some of the BEST ribs in San Antonio while celebrating the 131st Anniversary of St. Philip’s College. Proceeds from CultureFest and the Rib Cook-Off help provide scholarships for students. Website: https://www.alamo.edu/spc/culturefest

PAC Fest

When: Thursday, April 23

Thursday, April 23 Time: Noon - 11:30 p.m.

Noon - 11:30 p.m. Where: Palo Alto College

Palo Alto College Admission: Free

Beneficiary: Palo Alto College

Palo Alto College About: This is a family-friendly celebration that features a full day of entertainment with artistic and musical performers on the main stage, delicious food booths, children’s activities. There is also a Social Media Alley, and much more. Food and novelty vendors serving Fiesta favorites like chicken on a stick, turkey legs, and corn in a cup are Palo Alto College student organizations raising funds to support their clubs, events, and community initiatives throughout the academic year.

This is a family-friendly celebration that features a full day of entertainment with artistic and musical performers on the main stage, delicious food booths, children’s activities. There is also a Social Media Alley, and much more. Food and novelty vendors serving Fiesta favorites like chicken on a stick, turkey legs, and corn in a cup are Palo Alto College student organizations raising funds to support their clubs, events, and community initiatives throughout the academic year. Website: https://www.alamo.edu/pac/experience-pac/campus-life/arts-and-culture/pacfest

Fredstock

When: Thursday, April 23

Thursday, April 23 Time: 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Where: San Antonio College - 309 W. Dewey Place

San Antonio College - 309 W. Dewey Place Admission: Free

Free Beneficiary: San Antonio College Music Business Program

San Antonio College Music Business Program About: The uniquely named Fredstock is in honor of Fred Weiss, a longtime Radio-TV-Film professor who taught at San Antonio College for more than 20 years. He also founded the college’s Music Business Program. The festival events allows his story to be shared. Participants can learn more about his and celebrate his legacy. The event also features today’s students and their opportunity to showcase their work and gain hands-on experience in the music industry.

The uniquely named Fredstock is in honor of Fred Weiss, a longtime Radio-TV-Film professor who taught at San Antonio College for more than 20 years. He also founded the college’s Music Business Program. The festival events allows his story to be shared. Participants can learn more about his and celebrate his legacy. The event also features today’s students and their opportunity to showcase their work and gain hands-on experience in the music industry. Website: https://fredstockmusicfest.org/

La Semana Alegre

When: Thursday, April 23 to Friday April 24

Thursday, April 23 to Friday April 24 Time: 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM

5:00 PM to 11:00 PM Where: 210 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

210 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Admission: Single day general admission is $20, 2-day pass is $35, VIP tickets are $40

Single day general admission is $20, 2-day pass is $35, VIP tickets are $40 Organizer: Hemisfair Conservancy

Hemisfair Conservancy About: La Semana Alegre is a two-day music festival featuring national and regional artists in a variety of genres such as indie, electronic, Latin, and throwbacks.

La Semana Alegre is a two-day music festival featuring national and regional artists in a variety of genres such as indie, electronic, Latin, and throwbacks. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/la-semana-alegre-2/

Friday, April 24

Jia Chen / TPR Her Majesty, Queen of Soul shows off her shoes to parade attendees in 2022.

Battle of Flowers parade

When: Friday, April 24

Friday, April 24 Time: 9:55 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

9:55 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Where: Downtown Streets of San Antonio, 1819 N. Main, San Antonio, TX, 78212

Downtown Streets of San Antonio, 1819 N. Main, San Antonio, TX, 78212 Admission: Street chair tickets range from $16.95 to $28.25, bleacher seat tickets are $33

Street chair tickets range from $16.95 to $28.25, bleacher seat tickets are $33 Organizer: Battle of Flowers Association

Battle of Flowers Association About: The Battle of Flowers Parade has approximately 10,000 participants, over 4,500 band members, over 200 horses, carriages and antique cars, and festive balloons.

The Battle of Flowers Parade has approximately 10,000 participants, over 4,500 band members, over 200 horses, carriages and antique cars, and festive balloons. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/135th-battle-of-flowers-parade/

Fiesta Jazz Festival

When: Friday, April 24

Friday, April 24 Time: Middle School Jazz Band: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., University Invitational: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Middle School Jazz Band: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., University Invitational: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Where: St. Mary’s University Alumni Athletic & Convocation Center, One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio TX 78228

St. Mary’s University Alumni Athletic & Convocation Center, One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio TX 78228 Admission: Free

Free Organizer: St. Mary’s University

St. Mary’s University About: The Fiesta Jazz Festival offers educational and performance experience for over 500 middle school, high school, and college jazz musicians from across the state.

The Fiesta Jazz Festival offers educational and performance experience for over 500 middle school, high school, and college jazz musicians from across the state. Website: https://www.stmarytx.edu/academics/humanities/events/fiesta-jazz-festival/

Saturday, April 25

Fiesta Jazz Festival

When: Saturday, April 25

Saturday, April 25 Time: High School Jazz Band: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

High School Jazz Band: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Where: St. Mary’s University Alumni Athletic & Convocation Center, One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio TX 78228

St. Mary’s University Alumni Athletic & Convocation Center, One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio TX 78228 Admission: Free

Free Organizer: St. Mary’s University

St. Mary’s University About: The Fiesta Jazz Festival offers educational and performance experience for over 500 middle school, high school, and college jazz musicians from across the state.

The Fiesta Jazz Festival offers educational and performance experience for over 500 middle school, high school, and college jazz musicians from across the state. Website: https://www.stmarytx.edu/academics/humanities/events/fiesta-jazz-festival/

Jia Chen / TPR Fiesta Flambeau in 2022.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

When: Saturday, April 25

Saturday, April 25 Time: 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Where: Downtown Streets of San Antonio, 1819 N. Main San Antonio, TX, 78212

Downtown Streets of San Antonio, 1819 N. Main San Antonio, TX, 78212 Admission: Street Chair Tickets are $28.25, bleacher seat tickets TBD

Street Chair Tickets are $28.25, bleacher seat tickets TBD Organizer: Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc. About: The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is America’s largest illuminated night parade featuring over 150 parade entries travelling 3.1 miles.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is America’s largest illuminated night parade featuring over 150 parade entries travelling 3.1 miles. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/fiesta-flambeau-parade/

Fiesta Pooch Parade

When: Saturday, April 25

Saturday, April 25 Time: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Where: 250 Viesca St., San Antonio TX 78209

250 Viesca St., San Antonio TX 78209 Admission: Free and open to the public, $43.57 to walk the parade

Free and open to the public, $43.57 to walk the parade Organizer: Therapy Animals of San Antonio

Therapy Animals of San Antonio About: The Fiesta Pooch Parade features a costume contest and a variety of food trucks.

The Fiesta Pooch Parade features a costume contest and a variety of food trucks. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/fiesta-pooch-parade/

King William Fair

When: Saturday, April 25

Saturday, April 25 Time: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Where: 122 Madison, San Antonio TX 78204

122 Madison, San Antonio TX 78204 Admission: $20.00, kids under 11 are free

$20.00, kids under 11 are free Organizer: King William Association

King William Association About: The King William Fair starts with a 1.5-mile parade featuring 200 Arts and Craft vendors, 60 local food vendors, five stages of live entertainment, street performers, and a kids play area.

The King William Fair starts with a 1.5-mile parade featuring 200 Arts and Craft vendors, 60 local food vendors, five stages of live entertainment, street performers, and a kids play area. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/king-william-fair/

Sunday, April 26

A Day in Old Mexico

When: Sunday, April 26

Sunday, April 26 Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Where: 6126 Padre Dr, San Antonio TX 78245

6126 Padre Dr, San Antonio TX 78245 Admission: Adults $25, children 12 and under are free

Adults $25, children 12 and under are free Organizer: San Antonio Charro Association

San Antonio Charro Association About : A Day in Old Mexico celebrates Mexican heritage through the tradition of charreía. There will be charros, elegant Escaramuzas, a grit contest, Fiesta Royalty appearances, local vendors, and food.

: A Day in Old Mexico celebrates Mexican heritage through the tradition of charreía. There will be charros, elegant Escaramuzas, a grit contest, Fiesta Royalty appearances, local vendors, and food. Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/a-day-in-old-mexico-2/

Festival de Cascarones