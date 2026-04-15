Fiesta 2026: What to know and where to go as San Antonio comes together
How to Fiesta in 2026 without losing your mind or chanclas
We hope all those bicep curls this year have strengthened your chicken–on-a-stick arm, and those squats should have helped your medal carrying capacity.
It's Fiesta time!
But if you’re new here, what exactly is Fiesta?
It’s the 11-day party that starts Thursday, April 16 and takes over all of San Antonio in one non-stop party that’s put on by nonprofits across the city. There are more than 100 events that all benefit the participating organizations.
Fiesta's origin story dates back to the 1890s when it was first a commemoration to the Battle of the Alamo, Battle of San Jacinto in 1836 and Texas independence from Mexico.
It started as a single parade around Alamo Plaza (the Battle of Flowers) and has grown into the muti-day event that it is now.
This year's theme is "Fiesta Together!"
What is there to do?
Alot! Everyday there is something going on, from parades to food festivals, queens, kings (including an ugly one), and enough cascarones to cause another egg shortage.
Here’s a list of events that are some of the bigger events and a few of our favorites.
Muti-Day Events
Fiesta Carnival
- When: Thursday, April 16 to Sunday April 26
- Times: Times vary but closing is at 11:00 PM
- Where: Alamodome Parking Lot C
- Admission: There is no entry fee; however, unlimited rides wristbands range from $22 to $40 depending on the day of the week.
- Organizer: Fiesta Commission
- About: The Fiesta Carnival will have more than 40 rides and attractions and is a staple of Fiesta.
Fiesta De Los Reyes
- When: Friday, April 17 to Sunday, April 26
- Times: 10:00 a/m/ to 11:00 p.m.
- Where: Market Square
- Admission: Free most of the time expect for a new $5 entry fee starting Sunday April 19 at 1:00 p.m. Entry is again free until 6:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and is $5 starting at 1:00 p.m.
- Organizer: Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation
- About: Fiesta de Los Reyes takes over Market Square with traditional Fiesta foods and music in multiple parts of the square
- Website: https://www.fiestadelosreyes.com/
NIOSA (Night in Old San Antonio)
- When: Tuesday, April 21 to Friday, April 24
- Times: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Where: La Villita
- Admission: $20 online or $25 at the gate
- Organizer: Conservation Society of San Antonio
- About: NIOSA is one of Fiesta’s major events. Filled with food, beer, and the unmistakable sound of Fiesta medals in every corner. It’s kind of where you go to run into everyone you know. (One year I saw five people from high school).
- Website: https://www.niosa.org/
Cornyation
- When: Tuesday, April 21 to Thursday, April 23
- Where: The Empire Theater
- Time: Two showings each day at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
- Admission: Between $18 and $55 depending on seats
- Organizer: Fiesta Cornyation which in turn donates the funds to AIDS and HIV charities
- About: How can I describe Cornyation? Take one part salacious scandals, two parts audacity, three parts ‘I do what I want,’ a metric ton of drag queens, dozens of outlandish costumes, King Anchovy, and more than 100 thespians dedicated to lampooning everything and anything newsworthy. This one of those events that has to be experienced in person.
- Website: https://fiestacornyation.com/
Military Services Day at the Alamo
During this series of events, one branch of the military is highlighted. There are performances, moments of recognition and demonstrations.
- Air Force Day at the Alamo - Monday, April 20 - 11:00 a.m.
- Army Day at the Alamo - Tuesday, April 21 - 11:00 a.m.
- Marine Day at the Alamo - Wednesday, April 22 - 11:00 a.m.
- Navy Day at the Alamo - Thursday, April 23 - 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, April 16
Fiesta Fiesta - The official kickoff
- When: Thursday, April 16
- Time: 4:00 p.m.
- Where: Travis Park
- Admission: Free
- Organizer: Fiesta San Antonio Commission
- About: So fun they named it twice. This is where you get your Viva Fiesta kicked off into high gear. Travis Park will be the source of Fiesta with the opening ceremonies including the cracking of the cascarones, cutting of the ugly tie, a parade, bands, DJs, and the start of medal collecting at Pin Pandemonium.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/fiesta-fiesta-presented-by-toyota-2/
Friday, April 17
Oyster Bake (Day 1)
- When: Friday, April 17
- Time: 5:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
- Where: St. Mary’s University
- Admission: $25 to $45, depending on the time of admission
- Organizer: St. Mary's University Alumni Association
- About: Awww Shuck Yeah! Oyster Bake is another Fiesta staple that you’re almost guaranteed to run into friends and that coworker from Accounting that you vibe with. Speaking of accounting, Oyster Bake will have more than 36,000 chicken-on-a-stick, 9,000 steak-on-a-stick, more oysters than the Gulf of Mexico (okay, it’s really about 100,000 oysters that are served baked, fried or raw,). Headliner for Friday is Switchfoot and Saturday is Candlebox.
- Website: https://oysterbake.com/
SAAF Webb Party
- When: Friday, April 17
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- Where: 110 Broadway, San Antonio TX 78205
- Admission: $200
- Organizer: San Antonio AIDS Foundation
- About: Get transported back to Hollywood’s Golden Era on the Sunset Strip. The offices of 110 Broadway will be taken back to the 1930s as the San Antonio AIDS Foundation pays tribute to the places that gave the LGBTQ community a space for celebration and freedom.
- Website: https://www.sanantonioaids.org/event-details/webb-party-sunset-strip-the-golden-ages
A Taste of New Orleans (Day 1)
- When: Friday, April 17
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Where: Sunken Garden Theater
- Admission: $22
- Organizer: San Antonio Zulu Association
- About: This event features authentic New Orleans-style food, including gumbo, étouffée, jambalaya, and more! Music is another crowd-pleaser at this popular event. There is something for everyone with multiple genres, including jazz, Zydeco, Dixieland, blues, and brass bands performing all weekend! If you love Mardi Gras, this "Big Easy" style event is for you.
- Website: https://www.saza.org/events/2026/2026-a-taste-of-new-orleans
Saturday, April 18
Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival
- When: Saturday, April 18
- Time: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Where: 301 E Travis St, San Antonio TX 78205
- Admission: Free
- Organizer: San Antonio Parks Foundation
- About: The Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival will have live music, local artisan, food and community vendors, along with family-friendly activities throughout the park. The event is dog-friendly as long as they are on a leash and recommend bringing a blanket or a chair.
- Website: https://saparks.org/events/chaparral-music-heritage-festival-2/
Oyster Bake Day 2
- When: Saturday, April 18
- Time: Noon - 11:00 p.m.
- Where: St. Mary’s University
- Admission: $25 to $45 depending on when you buy
- Organizer: St. Mary's University Alumni Association
- About: Awww Shuck Yeah! Oyster Bake is another Fiesta staple where you’re almost guaranteed to run into friends and that coworker from Accounting that you vibe with. Speaking of accounting, Oyster Bake will have more than 36,000 Chicken-on-a-stick, 9,000 steak-on-a-stick, more oysters than the Gulf of Mexico (okay, it’s really about 100,000 oysters that are served baked, fried or raw,). Headliner for Friday is Switchfoot, and Saturday is Candlebox.
- Website: https://oysterbake.com/
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
- When: Saturday, April 18
- Time: 6:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
- Where: The Doseum
- Admission: $125
- Organizer: Fiesta Youth
- About: This is the 12th Annual Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. It's an official Fiesta event to benefit Fiesta Youth, San Antonio's most comprehensive LGBTQ+ youth non-profit organization. This party will be an adult Fiesta playground with admission for attendees 21+
- Website: https://www.fiesta-youth.org/
El Rey Fido Coronation
- When: Sat. April 18
- Time: 9:45 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Where: Hops & Hounds
- Admission: Free
- Organizer: San Antonio Humane Society
- About: Fiesta has gone to the dogs! Each year a pack of pooches wants to declare themselves El Rey Fido and raises money for the San Antonio Humane Society. The pup that raises the most is crowned king and the runner ups become princes, princesses, dukes, duchesses, and knights and maidens.
- Website: El Rey Fido - San Antonio Humane Society
Fiesta Kings Cup
- When: Sat. April 18
- Time: Noon - 4:00 p.m.
- Where: 490 Specht Rd., San Antonio, TX 78260
- Admission: $275
- Organizer: San Antonio Foundation for Equine Education and the San Antonio Polo Club
- About: Enjoy the spectacle of fast-paced polo, sometimes called “hockey on horseback,” as teams from across Texas compete for the Fiesta Kings Cup Trophy.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/fiesta-kings-cup-polo-party/
Piñatas in the Barrio
- When: Sat. April 18
- Time: Noon - 9:00 p.m.
- Where: Plaza Guadalupe
- Admission: Free
- Organizer: AUEDA - Action United for Entertainers and Diverse Artists
- About: This is where you can be present for the unveiling of the Barrios Largest Piñata in San Antonio! You can also witness the crowning of the 2026 King and Queen of the Barrio.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/pinatas-in-the-barrio/
Sunday, April 19
The Chili Queens Cookoff
- When: Sunday, April 19
- Time: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Where: The Bonham Exchange
- Admission: Free
- Organizer: The Bonham Exchange
- About: What’s better than drag queens and chili? Come taste what the queens have cooking
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/the-chili-queens-chili-cook-off/
A Day in Old Mexico
- When: Sunday, April 19
- Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 6126 Padre Dr, San Antonio TX 78245
- Admission: Adults $25, children 12 and under are free
- Organizer: San Antonio Charro Association
- About: A Day in Old Mexico celebrates Mexican heritage through the tradition of charreía. There will be charros, elegant Escaramuzas, a grit contest, Fiesta Royalty appearances, local vendors, and food.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/a-day-in-old-mexico/
Monday, April 20
Texas Cavaliers River Parade
- When: Monday, April 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Where: San Antonio Riverwalk
- Admission: $30 for seats
- Organizer: Texas Cavaliers
- About: The San Antonio Riverwalk is filled with boats and royalty in one of the largest parades in San Antonio.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/texas-cavaliers-river-parade/
Tuesday, April 21
Fiesta Especial
- When: Tuesday, April 21
- Time: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Where: The Alamodome Parking Lot C
- Admission: Free but advance registration is required
- Organizer: disABILITYsa
- About: Fiesta Especial offers an inclusive Fiesta experience. This event is designed for children and adults with physical, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. It's a celebration and an opportunity to experience the true diversity of Fiesta in a way that is fun for everyone. It's also accessible and entertaining.
- Website: https://www.fiestaespecial.com/
Wednesday, April 22
Mariachi Festival
- When: Wednesday, April 22
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Where: San Antonio Riverwalk
- Admission: Free
- Organizer: Visit San Antonio
- About: The San Antonio River Walk transforms into a floating performance venue, where music and dance light up downtown! Enjoy performances of all kinds, including mariachi, folklórico, and special collaborations. The music is awesome.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/ford-mariachi-festival/
Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon
- When: Wednesday, April 22
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Where: Westin San Antonio North
- Admission: $80
- Organizer: The Woman's Club of San Antonio
- About: For this event, participants compete in several individual and group categories, showcasing creativity, flair, and Fiesta spirit. There will be local celebrity judges choosing the winners, with rosette ribbons and small trophies awarded to 1st-3rd place.
- Website: http://theorderofthealamo.com
Thursday, April 23
St. Philips College Culture Fest & Rib Cookoff
- When: Thursday, April 23
- Time: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Where: St. Phillip’s College
- Admission: Free
- Organizer: St. Phillip’s College
- About: Visitors to this event will enjoy some of the BEST ribs in San Antonio while celebrating the 131st Anniversary of St. Philip’s College. Proceeds from CultureFest and the Rib Cook-Off help provide scholarships for students.
- Website: https://www.alamo.edu/spc/culturefest
PAC Fest
- When: Thursday, April 23
- Time: Noon - 11:30 p.m.
- Where: Palo Alto College
- Admission: Free
- Beneficiary: Palo Alto College
- About: This is a family-friendly celebration that features a full day of entertainment with artistic and musical performers on the main stage, delicious food booths, children’s activities. There is also a Social Media Alley, and much more. Food and novelty vendors serving Fiesta favorites like chicken on a stick, turkey legs, and corn in a cup are Palo Alto College student organizations raising funds to support their clubs, events, and community initiatives throughout the academic year.
- Website: https://www.alamo.edu/pac/experience-pac/campus-life/arts-and-culture/pacfest
Fredstock
- When: Thursday, April 23
- Time: 2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Where: San Antonio College - 309 W. Dewey Place
- Admission: Free
- Beneficiary: San Antonio College Music Business Program
- About: The uniquely named Fredstock is in honor of Fred Weiss, a longtime Radio-TV-Film professor who taught at San Antonio College for more than 20 years. He also founded the college’s Music Business Program. The festival events allows his story to be shared. Participants can learn more about his and celebrate his legacy. The event also features today’s students and their opportunity to showcase their work and gain hands-on experience in the music industry.
- Website: https://fredstockmusicfest.org/
La Semana Alegre
- When: Thursday, April 23 to Friday April 24
- Time: 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM
- Where: 210 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
- Admission: Single day general admission is $20, 2-day pass is $35, VIP tickets are $40
- Organizer: Hemisfair Conservancy
- About: La Semana Alegre is a two-day music festival featuring national and regional artists in a variety of genres such as indie, electronic, Latin, and throwbacks.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/la-semana-alegre-2/
Friday, April 24
Battle of Flowers parade
- When: Friday, April 24
- Time: 9:55 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Streets of San Antonio, 1819 N. Main, San Antonio, TX, 78212
- Admission: Street chair tickets range from $16.95 to $28.25, bleacher seat tickets are $33
- Organizer: Battle of Flowers Association
- About: The Battle of Flowers Parade has approximately 10,000 participants, over 4,500 band members, over 200 horses, carriages and antique cars, and festive balloons.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/135th-battle-of-flowers-parade/
Fiesta Jazz Festival
- When: Friday, April 24
- Time: Middle School Jazz Band: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., University Invitational: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Where: St. Mary’s University Alumni Athletic & Convocation Center, One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio TX 78228
- Admission: Free
- Organizer: St. Mary’s University
- About: The Fiesta Jazz Festival offers educational and performance experience for over 500 middle school, high school, and college jazz musicians from across the state.
- Website: https://www.stmarytx.edu/academics/humanities/events/fiesta-jazz-festival/
Saturday, April 25
Fiesta Jazz Festival
- When: Saturday, April 25
- Time: High School Jazz Band: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Where: St. Mary’s University Alumni Athletic & Convocation Center, One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio TX 78228
- Admission: Free
- Organizer: St. Mary’s University
- About: The Fiesta Jazz Festival offers educational and performance experience for over 500 middle school, high school, and college jazz musicians from across the state.
- Website: https://www.stmarytx.edu/academics/humanities/events/fiesta-jazz-festival/
Fiesta Flambeau Parade
- When: Saturday, April 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Streets of San Antonio, 1819 N. Main San Antonio, TX, 78212
- Admission: Street Chair Tickets are $28.25, bleacher seat tickets TBD
- Organizer: Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc.
- About: The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is America’s largest illuminated night parade featuring over 150 parade entries travelling 3.1 miles.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/fiesta-flambeau-parade/
Fiesta Pooch Parade
- When: Saturday, April 25
- Time: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Where: 250 Viesca St., San Antonio TX 78209
- Admission: Free and open to the public, $43.57 to walk the parade
- Organizer: Therapy Animals of San Antonio
- About: The Fiesta Pooch Parade features a costume contest and a variety of food trucks.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/fiesta-pooch-parade/
King William Fair
- When: Saturday, April 25
- Time: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Where: 122 Madison, San Antonio TX 78204
- Admission: $20.00, kids under 11 are free
- Organizer: King William Association
- About: The King William Fair starts with a 1.5-mile parade featuring 200 Arts and Craft vendors, 60 local food vendors, five stages of live entertainment, street performers, and a kids play area.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/king-william-fair/
Sunday, April 26
A Day in Old Mexico
- When: Sunday, April 26
- Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Where: 6126 Padre Dr, San Antonio TX 78245
- Admission: Adults $25, children 12 and under are free
- Organizer: San Antonio Charro Association
- About: A Day in Old Mexico celebrates Mexican heritage through the tradition of charreía. There will be charros, elegant Escaramuzas, a grit contest, Fiesta Royalty appearances, local vendors, and food.
- Website: https://fiestasanantonio.org/our-events/a-day-in-old-mexico-2/
Festival de Cascarones
- When: Sunday, April 26
- Time: 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Where: One University Way, San Antonio TX 78224
- Admission: Free (Parking $10, card only)
- Organizer: Texas A&M University - San Antonio
- About: At the Festival de Cascarones features cascarones, live music, food, games, and a kids' zone. The event is pet-friendly; however, dogs must be leashed. Outside ice chests, coolers, food or drinks are not allowed.
- Website: https://www.tamusa.edu/festival-de-cascarones/