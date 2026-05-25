© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio’s public art program marks 30 years with new downtown installations

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published May 25, 2026 at 1:11 PM CDT
A cardinal by Diana Kersey
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
A colorful cardinal by artist Diana Kersey is among the new public art installations unveiled in La Zona Cultural near San Pedro Creek.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A pair of artists, the Department of Arts and Culture, and the general public came together downtown on Wednesday to unveil the city’s newest art installations.

About fifty people stood at the corner of West Commerce and Santa Rosa streets, where two artists unveiled their most recent creations.

Diana Kersey was one of the two artists, and the art she creates is called architectural ceramics. As to what her two installations are, there was a specific process she had to follow to arrive at her designs. That process with the city helps give artists direction from people in the nearby community.

cutting the ribbon in front of Diana Kersey's installations
1 of 3  — IMG_5620.jpeg
People gather for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of Diana Kersey’s new installations in La Zona Cultural near San Pedro Creek.
Jack Morgan/TPR
close up of Diana Kersey's installation
2 of 3  — IMG_5613 (1).jpeg
A close-up view of one of Diana Kersey’s new installations in La Zona Cultural.
Jack Morgan/TPR
Diana Kersey hopes art lovers will sit on it.
3 of 3  — IMG_5626.jpeg
Artist Diana Kersey said she hopes visitors will slow down, sit and spend time with the installation.
Jack Morgan/TPR

The installations are part of the city’s public art program for La Zona Cultural near San Pedro Creek.

“The stakeholders in the area, they decided they wanted something that had nature in it and that talked about the San Pedro Creek, and so the city gave me a theme of creatures in the creek,” Kersey said.

Her colorful depictions of snakes, turtles, birds and lizards in her two pieces have a style that’s interpretive instead of photorealistic.

The second artist uses Rhys as her professional name, and when asked about her muse, she said her inspiration was all around her.

“My inspiration was downtown. It was downtown, and my work is often inspired and informed by architecture,” Rhys said.

Her work is a series of colorful plexiglass pieces attached to long steel bars. With the movement of the sun, her art changes color from day to day and hour to hour.

Ribbon cutting in front of Rhys's sculpture
1 of 3  — IMG_5622.jpeg
A ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place in front of Rhys’s sculpture in La Zona Cultural near San Pedro Creek.
Jack Morgan
Rhys in front of her sculpture
2 of 3  — IMG_5625.jpeg
Artist Rhys stands in front of her sculpture in La Zona Cultural.
Jack Morgan
Krystal Jones speaking to those gathered there
3 of 3  — IMG_5616.jpeg
Krystal Jones, director of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture, speaks to attendees gathered for the unveiling of the new public art installations in La Zona Cultural.
Jack Morgan

“I really wanted something that was an extension of the city, as opposed to an interruption of it,” she said. “I wanted it to flow with its surrounding environment. I was thinking of the Children's Hospital and the colors there.”

And in fact, some of the colors at the Children’s Hospital were reflected in her piece. She said her ambitions for how the work will affect San Antonians were simple.

“Slowing down a bit and being a little more present in their environment,” she said.

Diana Kersey said she feels fortunate to be creating art for San Antonio.

“I'm really lucky to be in this time and place in San Antonio,” she said. “Our public art program is 30 years old. It started out as a part of streets and maintenance, and then it’s moved into its own, and so I'm really thrilled.”

The three pieces can be seen while driving down Commerce and Santa Rosa streets, though the artists hope visitors will slow down and experience them up close.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture TPRTop Stories
Jack Morgan
Jack Morgan can be reached at jack@tpr.org and on Twitter at @JackMorganii
See stories by Jack Morgan