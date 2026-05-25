This week in Texas music history: Pauline Oliveros’ 21st birthday

On May 30, 1932, composer, accordionist, and theorist Pauline Oliveros was born in Houston.

At age 16, she acquired her first accordion and decided she wanted to be a composer. She relocated to San Francisco in 1952 where she studied with early innovators of avant-garde electronic music like La Monte Young, Terry Riley, and Steve Reich.

For her 21st birthday in 1953, Oliveros received a gift from her mother that proved a major inspiration in her work: A tape recorder. Throughout the decade, Oliveros established her practices with tape and electronic music, and in 1959 she co-founded the San Francisco Tape Music Center.

In 1974, Oliveros began her pursuit of Sonic Meditations, focusing on “the introspective and meditative nature of hearing and listening.” Oliveros continued these efforts with what she called the practice, which would become the core of her work and life.

She once said, “Listening is a lifetime practice that depends on accumulated experiences with sound.” Composer John Cage sung her praises along the same lines, writing that “through Pauline Oliveros and Deep Listening, I finally know what harmony is… It’s about the pleasure of making music.”

By the 1980s, Oliveros was exploring the phenomena of performance in large resonant spaces, and in 1988, she crawled into a 2-million-gallon cistern located below a decommissioned Army base in Washington state with fellow composer Stuart Dempster to play with the 45-second-long reverberations of sound.

Oliveros was a prolific performer, teacher, composer, and experimentalist until her death in 2016.

Her music and theoretical output continues to inspire musicians and artists worldwide, including generations of students such as Texans Ned Sublette and Bill Baird. It fits for an artist who said “I have never tried to have a career. I have only tried to build a community.”

In 2019, Oliveros acolytes performed the first-ever concert at Houston’s Buffalo Bayou Cistern Park under the title “Sounding the Cistern for Pauline Oliveros,” cementing her reputation as a pioneer of experimental sound and a coordinator of likeminded musicians and listeners.

Sources

Steve Silverstein. “Pauline Oliveros: Deep listening, composing, just intonation.” Tape Op, May 2004, https://tapeop.com/interviews/41/pauline-oliveros

Sunny Sone. “The Mythos of Houston’s Underrecognized Composer Pauline Oliveros.” The Texas Observer, 10 Dec. 2021, www.texasobserver.org/pauline-oliveros-emerges-from-the-underground/

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