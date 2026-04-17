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Big hats, bright colors and unity as Fiesta Fiesta returns to Travis Park to kick off San Antonio’s biggest celebration

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published April 17, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Fiesta Fiesta at Travis Park is the opening ceremony for Fiesta San Antonio
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Fiesta Fiesta at Travis Park is the opening ceremony for Fiesta San Antonio

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Another year, another Fiesta Fiesta in San Antonio. The official kickoff to Fiesta San Antonio returned to Travis park, launching the city’s annual celebration of culture and history, with events that support local nonprofits.

Confetti, bubbles and cumbias welcomed attendees as they arrived at the kickoff event. People wearing extravagant, homemade hats could be seen from across the park. Fiesta Fiesta featured live music, food vendors, a small parade and dozens of booths where people played games and bought and traded medals, a hallmark of Fiesta.

Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park

Elizabeth Ruiz and Jo Cox said Fiesta is a good way for people to let go of stress.

“I think we need something like this. It’s a release for us. We can’t just sit at home worrying about things that are going on, although our hearts and our prayers are with those who are fighting for our country,” Ruiz said.

Attendees gather in the Fiesta Fiesta Member Zone exclusive for membership holders
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Attendees gather in the Fiesta Fiesta Member Zone exclusive for membership holders
Saile Aranda / TPR
Fiesta Fiesta 2026 entrance at Travis Park
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Fiesta Fiesta 2026 entrance at Travis Park
Saile Aranda / TPR
A small business market is stationed at Travis Park for Fiesta Fiesta on April 16, 2026
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A small business market is stationed at Travis Park for Fiesta Fiesta on April 16, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR

Roy Thompson, 77, has been attending Fiesta since he was a kid. He showed up to Travis Park with a big hat he made with his sister three years ago.

Roy Thompson, 77, attends Fiesta Fiesta 2026 wearing a hat he made with his sister
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Roy Thompson, 77, attends Fiesta Fiesta 2026 wearing a hat he made with his sister
Saile Aranda / TPR
Fiesta Fiesta attendee wears a beard made out of colorful curling ribbon at Travis Park
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Fiesta Fiesta attendee wears a beard made out of colorful curling ribbon at Travis Park
Saile Aranda / TPR
Elizabeth Ruiz (left) and Jo Cox (right) at Fiesta Fiesta on April 16, 2026
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Elizabeth Ruiz (left) and Jo Cox (right) at Fiesta Fiesta on April 16, 2026
Saile Aranda / TPR

“Every year I try to add something or repair it. I need a bigger hat to put more stuff on,” Thompson said.

He attended Fiesta Fiesta alone while his wife stayed home but he was surrounded by people wanting to take photos with him and strike up a conversation.

Attendees at Fiesta Fiesta take photos with people wearing homemade hats at Travis Park on April 16, 2026
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Attendees at Fiesta Fiesta take photos with people wearing homemade hats at Travis Park on April 16, 2026

While he stood out, that same spirit could be felt across the park, as party-goers waited in long lines for chicken-on-a-stick, traded Fiesta medals, and moved through the park in a swirl of color, in line with this year’s theme, “Fiesta Together.”

Texas Cavaliers give out Fiesta medals during the Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park
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Texas Cavaliers give out Fiesta medals during the Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park
Saile Aranda / TPR
Families and children enjoy the Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park
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Families and children enjoy the Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park
Saile Aranda / TPR
Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park
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Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park
Saile Aranda / TPR
San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones at Fiesta Fiesta 2026 talks with attendees and gives out medals
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San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones at Fiesta Fiesta 2026 talks with attendees and gives out medals
Saile Aranda / TPR

“There is something for everybody. For adults, for kids, all nationalities get involved in [Fiesta] and it becomes one. We are such a great group of people in San Antonio that we have that heart for unity.” Cox said.

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Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPRFiesta
Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio with a Bachelor’s in Communications in May 2025. She completed a photography internship at Texas Public Radio. She won Texas Intercollegiate Press Association awards as part of The Mesquite newspaper and El Espejo magazine. She enjoys visiting small towns and reading books in her free time. Saile is now a freelance photographer and journalist eager to capture the essence of the city of San Antonio.
See stories by Saile Aranda