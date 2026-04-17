Big hats, bright colors and unity as Fiesta Fiesta returns to Travis Park to kick off San Antonio’s biggest celebration

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Another year, another Fiesta Fiesta in San Antonio. The official kickoff to Fiesta San Antonio returned to Travis park, launching the city’s annual celebration of culture and history, with events that support local nonprofits.

Confetti, bubbles and cumbias welcomed attendees as they arrived at the kickoff event. People wearing extravagant, homemade hats could be seen from across the park. Fiesta Fiesta featured live music, food vendors, a small parade and dozens of booths where people played games and bought and traded medals, a hallmark of Fiesta.

Saile Aranda / TPR Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park

Elizabeth Ruiz and Jo Cox said Fiesta is a good way for people to let go of stress.

“I think we need something like this. It’s a release for us. We can’t just sit at home worrying about things that are going on, although our hearts and our prayers are with those who are fighting for our country,” Ruiz said.

1 of 3 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-03.jpg Attendees gather in the Fiesta Fiesta Member Zone exclusive for membership holders Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-07.jpg Fiesta Fiesta 2026 entrance at Travis Park Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-01.jpg A small business market is stationed at Travis Park for Fiesta Fiesta on April 16, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

Roy Thompson, 77, has been attending Fiesta since he was a kid. He showed up to Travis Park with a big hat he made with his sister three years ago.

1 of 3 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-08.jpg Roy Thompson, 77, attends Fiesta Fiesta 2026 wearing a hat he made with his sister Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-06.jpg Fiesta Fiesta attendee wears a beard made out of colorful curling ribbon at Travis Park Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-05.jpg Elizabeth Ruiz (left) and Jo Cox (right) at Fiesta Fiesta on April 16, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

“Every year I try to add something or repair it. I need a bigger hat to put more stuff on,” Thompson said.

He attended Fiesta Fiesta alone while his wife stayed home but he was surrounded by people wanting to take photos with him and strike up a conversation.

Saile Aranda / TPR Attendees at Fiesta Fiesta take photos with people wearing homemade hats at Travis Park on April 16, 2026

While he stood out, that same spirit could be felt across the park, as party-goers waited in long lines for chicken-on-a-stick, traded Fiesta medals, and moved through the park in a swirl of color, in line with this year’s theme, “Fiesta Together.”

1 of 4 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-09.jpg Texas Cavaliers give out Fiesta medals during the Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 4 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-11.jpg Families and children enjoy the Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 4 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-13.jpg Fiesta Fiesta parade at Travis Park Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 4 — FiestaFiesta_sailearanda2026-14.jpg San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones at Fiesta Fiesta 2026 talks with attendees and gives out medals Saile Aranda / TPR

“There is something for everybody. For adults, for kids, all nationalities get involved in [Fiesta] and it becomes one. We are such a great group of people in San Antonio that we have that heart for unity.” Cox said.