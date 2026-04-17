Big hats, bright colors and unity as Fiesta Fiesta returns to Travis Park to kick off San Antonio’s biggest celebration
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Another year, another Fiesta Fiesta in San Antonio. The official kickoff to Fiesta San Antonio returned to Travis park, launching the city’s annual celebration of culture and history, with events that support local nonprofits.
Confetti, bubbles and cumbias welcomed attendees as they arrived at the kickoff event. People wearing extravagant, homemade hats could be seen from across the park. Fiesta Fiesta featured live music, food vendors, a small parade and dozens of booths where people played games and bought and traded medals, a hallmark of Fiesta.
Elizabeth Ruiz and Jo Cox said Fiesta is a good way for people to let go of stress.
“I think we need something like this. It’s a release for us. We can’t just sit at home worrying about things that are going on, although our hearts and our prayers are with those who are fighting for our country,” Ruiz said.
Roy Thompson, 77, has been attending Fiesta since he was a kid. He showed up to Travis Park with a big hat he made with his sister three years ago.
“Every year I try to add something or repair it. I need a bigger hat to put more stuff on,” Thompson said.
He attended Fiesta Fiesta alone while his wife stayed home but he was surrounded by people wanting to take photos with him and strike up a conversation.
While he stood out, that same spirit could be felt across the park, as party-goers waited in long lines for chicken-on-a-stick, traded Fiesta medals, and moved through the park in a swirl of color, in line with this year’s theme, “Fiesta Together.”
“There is something for everybody. For adults, for kids, all nationalities get involved in [Fiesta] and it becomes one. We are such a great group of people in San Antonio that we have that heart for unity.” Cox said.