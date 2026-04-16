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Tickets remain on sale for San Antonio's Texas Cavaliers River Parade

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:57 PM CDT
Texas Cavaliers River Parade
Camille Phillips
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Texas Cavaliers River Parade
Texas Cavaliers River Parade

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Tickets are on sale for Monday night's Texas Cavaliers River Parade, the first of three major Fiesta parades.

Tickets for the parade, which begins at 7 p.m. on Monday on the River Walk, were still available on Thursday.

The Cavaliers plan to distribute $3 million to children's charities from ticket proceeds, including the Brackenridge Park Conservancy, to be used to build a naturescape for kids.

River Parade Marshal Alcide Longoria said they are expecting a big crowd as usual.

"We sell close to 20,000 tickets and there's thousands more people on river level and open seating areas, up on the bridges and streets, just tens of thousands of people. Hopefully we'll put on a good show for them."

You will need a ticket for most of the prime viewing spots.

The theme is "Centennial: Through the Decades." It honors people and events from the last 100 years that have contributed to the storied past of San Antonio.

The grand marshal of this year's parade is Leon McNeil, co-leader of City Kids Adventures along with his wife, Leticia.

The nonprofit organization provides nontraditional outdoor recreational opportunities.

Longoria explained how the 81-year-old parade started.

"The inspiration came from Xochimilco, outside Mexico City, where they had some beautiful floats decorated with flowers." he said. "There were some Cavaliers just on vacation down there, saw those floats and thought it would be really cool to come back to San Antonio and throw a parade on the San Antonio River."

The was a solid chance of rain on parade night, but it is a rain-or-shine event.

The Battle of Flowers Parade is April 24, and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade is April 25. Both travel from near San Antonio College through downtown and around the Alamo before exiting the city center on Commerce St. and ending on Santa Rosa St.

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Brian Kirkpatrick
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