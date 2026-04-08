The Alamo and Whataburger collaborate on a merch drop, because, well, Texas

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It’s not every day that a historic site teams up with a fast-food chain.

The Alamo, the historic San Antonio mission, and Whataburger, the San Antonio-based burger chain, are collaborating on a limited-edition merch drop tied to the 190th anniversary of Texas independence.

The collection includes apparel and other items that combine imagery from the Alamo with Whataburger branding.

The collaboration comes as the Alamo undergoes a sweeping redevelopment effort backed by more than $550 million in public and private funding. A new Alamo Visitor Center and Museum is set to open in 2027, along with a 4D theater experience featuring a film about the Battle of the Alamo directed by Taylor Sheridan.

The scale of the project reflects a broader Texas tendency to do history in a big, visible way.

As part of that effort, the site has incorporated the extensive artifact collection donated by Phil Collins into its broader interpretation of the historic site.

The changes have not come without debate. The redevelopment and how the Alamo’s story is told have drawn political scrutiny, reflecting broader tensions in Texas over how history is interpreted and presented, including the 2025 resignation of former Alamo Trust CEO Kate Rogers after state leaders criticized her push for a more inclusive historical narrative.

The Whataburger collaboration has drawn a mix of reactions online, with some embracing it as distinctly Texan and others questioning the pairing.

On the Alamo’s Facebook announcement, one commenter wrote, “If Whataburger wants to sell them and donate the money to the Alamo, nice. However, the Alamo does not need to be selling advertising for commercial businesses.” Another simply responded, “Bravo.”

Proceeds from the 2026 Whataburger-Alamo apparel collection support the Alamo’s preservation, educational, and public programs.

Government / Politics Kate Rogers and the Alamo Kathy Rogers is the former executive director of the Alamo Trust. She resigned in late 2025 under pressure from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Rogers advocated for a broader historical story of the Alamo. Now she is fighting back with a lawsuit claiming First Amendment violations to reclaim her job. Listen • 49:20