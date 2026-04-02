Baylor pianist releases album of Florence Price music

In 2009, a treasure trove of manuscripts belonging to the late composer Florence Price were found in an abandoned home in Illinois. Since then, performers have been studying and amplifying the work of this great American composer.

Michael Clark is the latest to do so, on an album for Navona Records called "Florence Price: Piano Sonata & Other Works."

The Baylor University professor has recorded an early version of Price's prize-winning first piano sonata, heretofore unheard by most.

"The Price scholarship is still unfolding, so there may be more evidence to be discovered about why the differences exist between the manuscripts," Clark said of this early version of the piece.