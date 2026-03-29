Mosh pit meets San Antonio’s Central Library rooftop at punk show
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On Saturday afternoon, dozens gathered at San Antonio’s Central Library to hear Latinx and ethnic studies scholar Tara López discuss her book “Chuco Punk: Sonic Insurgency in El Paso,” before a rooftop punk concert on the library’s parking garage.
The theme of the talk was “rasquache,” a term that originally described Mexicans as “trashy” or lower class but has since been reclaimed as an aesthetic by the Chicano community to represent an innovative underdog who uses resources at hand.
For her book, López interviewed 70 people in the punk scene in El Paso and analyzed punk memorabilia such as flyers and posters. During her talk, she mentioned one of her interviewees, Rosano, who embodied the rasquache aesthetic.
“With only a skateboard, sidewalks, buildings and some steps, Rosano forged her own fun and creativity,” López said. “So, El Paso, like Rosano, did it all DIY (do it yourself). They took what was available and reconfigured sound, shows and space for fun, creativity and connection.”
Chiara Pride attended the talk despite having no connection to punk. They said what drew them to the book was how López incorporates a personal interest into her work as an academic. Pride said they also love music and academia and wanted to learn how to merge them.
“It's so clear to me that she's really concerned with championing this history and it not being forgotten. And that's beautiful,” Pride said. “So it just really inspires me to keep looking for what connects with me and what I want to preserve.”
López signed books and spoke with guests after her talk. At 6 p.m., hundreds gathered on the roof of the parking garage to wait for the punk rock show to start. The bands included Sacred Games, W.I.M.P., Fatal Fatigue, The Code 88's, and Funeral Service.
Like many, Justice Adrastella went to the event after attending the No Kings protest.
“There's so much right now that we're dealing with in America that is because of a lack of education, and this moment of, like, convergence of people on this rooftop is amazing,” Adrastella said. “We're here at a place that is inherently for the public to learn. We're here, hearing this expression from and for ourselves.”
As the sun set over downtown San Antonio, some watched from a distance across the parking lot, while others crowded the stage, forming a small mosh pit.