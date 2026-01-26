San Antonio cellist's performance featured on new album produced by 'From the Top'

For over twenty-five years, NPR’s weekly program From the Top has been celebrating the future of classical music through great performances by the top young musicians in the country. This month, the show released a best-of compilation album of standout performances, featuring works by Maurice Ravel, Robert Schumann, and Johannes Brahms, as well as fresh contemporary voices such as Valerie Coleman, Lera Auerbach, and up-and-coming composer Rhyuhn Green.

From the Top 25 is now available on all major streaming platforms and digital music retailers.

Among the amazing performances featured on the album is Vincent Garcia-Hettinger’s duo of haunting music by Lera Auerbach, recorded with From the Top co-host Charles Yang in Texas Public Radio’s Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater.

Garcia-Hettinger was 16 when he appeared on From the Top in 2022. Shortly after that he was awarded a Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award scholarship by the program. Now a music major in college, we caught up with Vincent by email to check-in on the album’s release.

Where are you now, and what are you doing?

Currently I am studying at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. I am in my third year of my bachelor's degree, and will be graduating in 2028. I am currently taking auditions, and have plans to apply for the Associate Principal cello of Baltimore Symphony in February.

What do you remember most from your time working with the folks from From the Top, and your fellow student musicians?

During my time on From the Top, I really remember the energy and excitement everyone had about creating music, and how open everyone was to different ideas. It felt like everyone really deeply cared about giving the most that they could in the performance, which really made the experience so special. It’s one of my fondest musical memories.

What was your reaction to finding out your tracks would be part of From the Top 25?

I was very excited to hear that they would be a part of the milestone release! I really value my time spent working on the tracks, and the whole process of making it was a very important part of my growth as a musician. I am so grateful.

*****

Congratulations, Vincent! We look forward to hearing more from you in the future, and wish you continued success in your studies and good luck on that audition!

Be sure and check out From the Top 25 on your favorite streaming platform, and enjoy this video excerpt from the album below, featuring Vincent Garcia-Hettinger and Charles Yang.