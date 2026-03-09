Bexar County will consider funding restoration of Alameda’s iconic neon marquee

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday will consider approving $2.5 million dollars to restore the iconic neon blade sign and marquis at the Alameda Theater on West Houston St.

The commissioners meeting begins at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the county courthouse.

Bexar County entered into a funding and development agreement with the city, Alameda Theater Conservancy, and Texas Public Radio to provide a total of $23 million dollars for the renovation and restoration of the historic theater, according to a county document on the agenda item.

In February 2020, the theater annex was transformed into a new home for Texas Public Radio. The first phase of construction inside the theater has been completed to allow the theater to become a venue that can be configured for a variety of performances.

The Alameda Theater Conservancy saw its capital fundraising campaign interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has since been resumed to raise $17 million, which in turn will allow the project to take advantage of $20 million in state and federal tax credits.

That funding is expected to be the last that is needed to bring the Alameda back to its former glory, once a Mexican American movie palace that attracted Mexican movie stars for film debuts and performances.

Members of the Alameda Theater Conservancy Board are expected to address county commissioners at the meeting and provide a timeline to complete renovations at the venue that will celebrate Latino and Spanish-language entertainment.