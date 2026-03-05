The Weekender: 3 events that will make the weekend memorable

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The weekend is here again, so TPR’s Jack Morgan is looking into ways you can have a great weekend, and he has these three suggestions.

Friday, one of San Antonio’s most eclectic bands Buttercup is playing at the Empire Theater. Here’s front man Erik Sandin, who says his band isn’t just music.

“I feel like it's an ever-expanding circle of love and friendship. But some people say it's art rock,” Sandin said. “Others say it's just melodic music with a with a healthy dose of optimism in dark times.”

1 of 2 — 6 15 25 Buttercup Photo by Andrew Sherman-15.jpg Buttercup Andrew Sherman 2 of 2 — 6 15 25 Buttercup Photo by Andrew Sherman-1.jpg Buttercup Andrew Sherman

And in fact, as you listen to their music it’s got a lightness to it. An optimism that seeps through it all.

“I think the thing that attracts people to Buttercup is that we are such fast friends, and they can tell it when we're playing live. It's obvious that we actually like each other,” he said.

Friday's Empire Theater performance is also a record release party for their new double album called Send More Yellow. Regarding the album’s name, if optimism were a color, says Erik, Yellow it would be.

Also, Friday in Boerne at the Cibolo Center for Conservation: a family night hike. Here’s the Cibolo’s Noah Lawrence.

1 of 4 — Family Night Hike-2.png A night hike about to begin Cibolo Center for Conservation 2 of 4 — NightHike-4.png an armadillo makes an appearance Cibolo Center for Conservation 3 of 4 — Night Hikes.png Trail guide takes visitors through the Cibolo at night Cibolo Center for Conservation 4 of 4 — Adult Night Hike.jpg the sun goes down and those who come get a look at the Cibolo at night

“We actually have two different night hikes that we do. We do our family night hikes, and we do our adult night hikes, and those are with two slightly different designs,” he said.

Friday is a family night, and Noah thinks there’s a good chance your kids will love it.

“Due to the large amount of nocturnal life found at the Cibolo, it gives us a wonderful opportunity to see a lot of interesting things that you might not see during the day, anything from armadillos, owls, bats,” Lawrence said. “It's just a great time to get out with either your family or a group of adults, depending on the depending on the exact walk.”

Then on Saturday at the Majestic Theater, catch the band Chicago. Formed in 1967, the band has gone through many iterations throughout the decades.

Chicago - 25 or 6 to 4 (Official Audio)

The band has been playing together for 58 years, and continue to perform their hits, and a few others. I’m Jack Morgan in San Antonio.