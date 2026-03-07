© 2026 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio baker turns her dream into the short film ‘Sweetness,’ screening at TPR

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published March 7, 2026 at 3:02 PM CST
A San Antonio baker’s dream of opening her own shop inspired the short film “Sweetness,” now screening at Texas Public Radio’s Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center.

Vanessa Rae Lerma, who previously worked in bakeries and sold cheesecakes while in college, wrote and produced the 17-minute film.

“Sweetness is about an insecure young baker who has a thriving home business but must find the courage to pursue her dream of opening a storefront with the help of her aunt, her tía,” Lerma said.

Lerma said the story reflects parts of her own experience.

“I’m a baker. I used to bake in college, selling cheesecakes for extra money, and then I worked in a couple bakeries, and I always wanted to have a bakery called Sweetness,” she said.

“It’s a family film. It’s about a girl and her love for baking and trying to find that inner courage to pursue more and not doubt herself so much. Along the way, she faces a few challenges she has to overcome,” Lerma said.

Lerma hasn’t yet opened the bakery she once envisioned. Instead, she brought the idea to life through her short film, “Sweetness.”

She said a great deal of work went into learning both baking and filmmaking, and she’s proud of the result.

“This was all just a labor of love, and it really showcases our city and talent that a lot of people may not know exists out there,” she said.

“Sweetness” will screen for free Wednesday evening at Texas Public Radio’s Nicolas Media Center, which seats about 200 people. Organizers also plan a small market outside the screening.

