San Antonio’s Diwali festival marked 17 years of light and celebration at Hemisfair

Thousands gathered to celebrate Diwali SA at Hemisfair on Saturday.

The 17th annual Diwali Festival in San Antonio celebrated the sister-city relationship between San Antonio and Chennai, India.

Sister-cities are partnerships between two communities in different countries that facilitate cultural and social exchange.

This Diwali celebration coincided with the Day of the Dead celebrations in the city and allowed visitors to experience different cultures at the same time.

“I’ve been coming to [Diwali] for years, and every year is bigger and bolder, and I love that it happens around Dia de los Muertos—because there’s all these festivities and celebrating different cultures around the same couple of weeks,” said Cecilia Cross who has attended Diwali SA for six years with her partner Shiel Patel.

The Arneson River Theatre at La Villita Historic Arts Village had a full house to enjoy the Classical Dances of India and the River Parade that showcased floats representing several states of India.

Later that night, the Diya Ceremony lit up the Riverwalk as attendees gently placed candles that floated on the river.

After an evening enjoying the arts, people crossed South Alamo Street to continue the celebration at Hemisfair. The aroma of authentic Indian food invited attendees to try some popular dishes from South Asia. Civic Park was crowded with audiences enjoying Bollywood films and the India Bazaar that featured authentic Indian attire, jewelry and art.

The party went on until midnight — with attendees showing their pride in San Antonio’s multiculturalism.

“[Diwali] is not just for Indian people, it’s for everybody that wants to come in and celebrate a different culture than what they’re used to here in San Antonio,” said Sheil Patel.