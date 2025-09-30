Saturday's Boerne Book Festival set to be the biggest ever

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The annual Boerne Book Festival has continued to grow. Patrick Heath Public Library’s Caren Creech has all the details about the upcoming book fair.

“It will be held on the grounds of the Patrick Heath Public Library on Saturday, October 4, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. It will be held in both the community room and the grounds of the library,” Creech said.

She added that this year they’ve created a panel on a subject they haven’t yet tackled.

1 of 2 — BBF 2024 pic 6.jpg Readers ogle the books Chris Shadrock, Communications Department – City of Boerne 2 of 2 — BBF 2024 pic 5.jpg Authors talking with their fans. Chris Shadrock, the Communications Department – City of Boerne

“This will be the first time that we have featured a cookbook panel, and this will be kicking off the (Boerne) Book Festival at 9:30 a.m. in the community room with three authors—with Les Dames d’Escoffier, Abby Kurth, Denise Mazal and Diana Barrios Trevino will be our three authors on the cookbook panel,” she said.

With a few exceptions, reading books is a solitary exercise, one done with a book or a tablet. Creech likes that there are now book festivals all around the country, where folks who love to read come together.

Jack Morgan / TPR Patrick Heath Public Library from the east side

“I think it's fun for people to be around other people that love books,” she said. “And you can really feel that at any of the festivals you attend is you're just enjoying books around other people that enjoy books.”

On Saturday, Boerne’s Patrick Heath Public Library will be full of book lovers. There will be so many events and panels and presentations that many will be outside in the shade of live oaks that are hundreds of years old.

“People can just come and look at the various tents that we will have set up on the back lawn, filled with books. But there will also be various writing organizations, children's book authors, mystery authors, all kinds of book authors,” Creech said.

She said that even if you haven’t been to the library, you really should go to check it out.

Chris Shadrock, the Communications Department – City of Boerne A vendor talks to a book lover.

“We have a beautiful library, both inside and outside. The grounds are just gorgeous,” she said. “And in the back, you'll find a nature trail that leads all the way through Boerne, and an amphitheater. And for the day of the book festival, we'll have children's book authors reading on the amphitheater stage.”

The event is free at 451 N. Main in Boerne and runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.