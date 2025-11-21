Downtown San Antonio holiday markets and events offer a festive experience with one-of-a-kind gift ideas

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

'Tis the season for the holidays!

The holidays mean shopping. Shoppers will no doubt dip into those savings meant for this specific time of the year. But with information overload and possibly a tight budget, it can be challenging for many people to find that rare gift for their person. San Antonio's holiday markets are filled with unique "puro San Antonio” gift ideas. Plus, there are several cool events that just might have the right item to bring sparkle and joy for those besties and the entire family.

Here are several holiday-themed markets and events to enjoy that can also help us glean some inspiration for unique gift-giving ideas.

The 29th Annual ZONARTE—El Mercado de Aztlan

About: Shoppers can find a wide range of artisans from San Antonio and across Texas offering their unique handmade gifts.

Where: 1800 Fredericksburg Rd, Ste 103

Activities: Shopping for gifts ranging from original prints, paintings, sculptures, furniture jewelry, textiles, and artesanía.

Cost: Free admission

Date/Time: Opening reception is Friday, November 21 from 6-9 p.m., Market continues Saturday, November 22 through Sunday, November 23.

Learn more here.

Centro Cultural Aztlan / Courtesy photo ZONARTE – El Mercado de Aztlan

36th Annual International Peace Market / Mercado de Paz

About: The Esperanza Peace & Justice Center returns with San Antonio’s oldest annual open-air international artisan market. This year’s Peace Market features over 60 local and international vendors. The artists’ and merchants’ handcrafted gifts represent themes of peace, justice, diversity, cultural and environmental preservation.

Where: Esperanza Peace and Justice Center located at 922 San Pedro Ave.

Activities: A wide selection of artesanía, delicious comida, musical & poetic performances, and raffle prizes.

Cost: Admission is free

Date/Time: Friday, November 28 & Saturday, November 29th from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 30th from Noon – 6 p.m.

For more information, email esperanza@esperanzacenter.org or visit here to learn more.

1 of 4 — 24-1129-1 Peace Market by Sherry Campos65 edited.jpg Peace Market Esperanza Peace and Justice Center / Courtesy photo 2 of 4 — 24-1129-1 Peace Market by Lupito Conjunto_music.jpg Peace Market music performance Esperanza Peace and Justice Center / Courtesy photo 3 of 4 — 24-1129-1 Peace Market by Sherry Campos106.jpg Peace Market Esperanza Peace and Justice Center / Courtesy photo 4 of 4 — Peace Market by Sherry Campos edited.jpg

Holidays on Houston Street

About: Holiday on Houston Street makes its third annual return this holiday. Many Houston Street businesses are participating with special holiday offers, décor, and ambiance at a variety of shops, hotels, restaurants, and bars.

Friday, November 28 : Holidays on Houston Street initiative kicks off with the 44th Annual Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony along the San Antonio River Walk. This year’s dazzling theme, “Merry Movie Magic.”

: Holidays on Houston Street initiative kicks off with the along the San Antonio River Walk. This year’s dazzling theme, “Merry Movie Magic.” Friday, December 12 – Sunday, December 14 : Holidays on Houston Street - Market Weekend - More than 50 unique vendors offer a carefully curated selection of holiday treasures, from artisan crafts and locally made clothing to candles, sweet treats, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

: Holidays on Houston Street - Market Weekend - More than 50 unique vendors offer a carefully curated selection of holiday treasures, from artisan crafts and locally made clothing to candles, sweet treats, and one-of-a-kind gifts. Saturday, December 13: Holiday Night City - Celebrate the season with TPR! Enjoy live music, shop local vendors, and soak in all the holiday cheer from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at Texas Public Radio Headquarters.

Where: Several businesses around Houston St. between Legacy Park and The Alamo in downtown San Antonio

Activities: Lighting ceremony, River Walk parade, local vendors, music, and fun.

Cost: Admission is free

Date/Time:

Holiday Market Schedule



Friday, December 12th: 4:00 pm -9:00 pm

Saturday, December 13th: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

Sunday, December 14th: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Learn more here.

City of San Antonio / Courtesy photo Holidays on Houston Street - Majestic Theatre

Planning

The City of San Antonio advises shoppers plan ahead.



Keep in mind that there are numerous street closures in the downtown area. Visit the City of San Antonio’s street closure website for more information. Sign up for downtown street closure notices by subscribing to the City’s street closure updates email.

for more information. Sign up for downtown street closure notices by subscribing to the City’s There is a potential for heavy traffic with several significant events happening throughout the holidays.

Consider taking public transportation, ride-share, bike, or walk (if you are considerably close to your destination).

Consult a navigation and traffic app before heading out to shop.

Visit City of San Antonio’s SAPark website for easy, convenient, and affordable parking.

for easy, convenient, and affordable parking. A full list of City-owned garages, lots and meters are here.

City Tower Sundays offers free parking on Sundays from 7 a.m. to midnight at the City Tower Garage located at 117 W. Commerce.

44th Annual Ford Holiday River Parade

About: Attendees will enjoy a view of the river parade and River Walk lighting ceremony.

Where: Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza

Activities: Parade, lights, fun

Cost: Free

Date/Time: Friday, November 28 at 6:00 p.m.

Learn more here.

City of San Antonio / Courtesy photo River Walk Holiday Lights

2025 Holiday Art Market

About: Shoppers can enjoy live holiday music, hot drinks, gourmet treats while shopping for gifts.

Where: Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (Multiple venues)

Activities: There will be over 75 unique artisan vendors in attendance, pop-up performances, photos with Santa all day, reindeer lawn games, reindeer exhibit, food and drinks

Cost: Free admission

Date/Time: Saturday, November 29th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more here.

1 of 5 — mMpTdVTA.jpeg Holiday Art Market Tobin Center for the Performing Arts / Courtesy photo 2 of 5 — BRlg3N9j.jpeg Holiday Art Market Tobin Center for the Performing Arts / Courtesy photo 3 of 5 — B0FcUi-Q.jpeg Holiday Art Market Tobin Center for the Performing Arts / Courtesy photo 4 of 5 — 95IFUjnt.jpeg Holiday Art Market Tobin Center for the Performing Arts / Courtesy photo 5 of 5 — ztvRLtz7.jpeg Holiday Art Market Tobin Center for the Performing Arts / Courtesy photo

Market Square Events

About: Market Square will host a slew of holiday events ranging from live performances to a special blessing for pets.

Every weekend in November: Market Square Weekends: Live Performances, Local Eats & Art in Action from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Enjoy music, working artists, and food booths at Market Square.

Market Square Weekends: Live Performances, Local Eats & Art in Action from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Enjoy music, working artists, and food booths at Market Square. Saturday, November 29: Celebración Musical from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Celebración Musical is an event dedicated to musicians and music lovers. There will be a day of live music, delicious Mexican food, artisan vendors, and traditional dance. Musicians are invited to receive a special blessing to honor their craft and creativity from noon-1:30 p.m.

Celebración Musical from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Celebración Musical is an event dedicated to musicians and music lovers. There will be a day of live music, delicious Mexican food, artisan vendors, and traditional dance. Musicians are invited to receive a special blessing to honor their craft and creativity from noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 30: Blessing of the Animals from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Bring your pet cats, dogs, and other animal companions for a special blessing for pets from noon -1:30 p.m., and a pet and owner look-alike contest.

Where: Market Square located at 514 W. Commerce Street

Activities: Food, music, art items, and pets and pet look-alike contest.

Cost: Free

Date/Time: Varies by event. Click here for a list of the event lineups.

Eva's Heroes 18th Annual Winter Wonderland Dance

About: Join Eva’s Heroes annual dance. Individual Eva's Heroes Participant Registration is at https://bit.ly/2JZiuQP Group Home Registration is at https://bit.ly/3JDmGpR

Where: Aggie Park located at 6502 West Ave.

Activities: A holiday dinner will be provided, door prizes, photo booth, and prizes for most festive attire. Crowning of the first Eva’s Heroes Fiesta King & Queen ceremony at 8:15 p.m. Registration for the crowning ceremony is required . Stuff Eva’s Heroes van with an unwrapped gift for SAMMinistries Holiday Wishes 2025 .

Cost: Free

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information email Andrew Petersen at acpetersen@evasheroes.org or Andrew Pineiro at apieniro@evasheroes.org or visit here to learn more.

Briscoe Western Art Museum’s annual Cowboy Christmas

About: Briscoe Western Museum transforms into a festive holiday stop along the River Walk. Guests are encouraged to register online in advance for Cowboy Christmas.

Where: Briscoe Western Art Museum located at 210 W. Market Street

Activities: Crafts, supplies and Cowboy Santa visits and takes free photos.

Cost: Free admission for active-duty military members and children 12 and under. Free Admission for furloughed federal employees is extended through Dec. 7.

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 7th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cowboy Santa will be there from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Learn more here.

1 of 4 — image004.jpg Front of the Briscoe Western Museum Briscoe Western Museum / Courtesy photo 2 of 4 — image005.jpg Cowboy Santa poses with a family Briscoe Western Museum / Courtesy photo 3 of 4 — image007.jpg Cowboy Santa poses with a child Briscoe Western Museum / Courtesy photo 4 of 4 — image006.jpg Gift ideas for the holiday season at the Briscoe Western Museum Briscoe Western Museum / Courtesy photo