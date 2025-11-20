Share your DIY and low-cost gift-giving ideas with TPR!

This has been a season of challenging times with an unpredictable economy.

It doesn’t always feel right to be thinking about exchanging gifts for Christmas and buying more things we don’t really need — while prices are higher all the time at the grocery store or food banks are stretched in serving so many people.

Isn’t it the thought that counts in gift-giving?

What are some interesting gifts you’ve given —or received— that show that the thought or effort is always more important than the price tag?

Share with us by filling in this survey below.

We might be able to use what you share for an upcoming story on Texas Public Radio.

We’re more likely to use what you’ve shared if you can keep your comments brief—no more than about 150 words.

Examples:

We used to make Christmas ornaments when we were in grade school. Why not evoke that same spirit as adults? Last year, I decided I was going to make my own Christmas ornaments and give them as gifts. There are lots of websites that can guide you along for these sorts of crafts. Materials can be found around the house or purchased at very low prices. I listen to Christmas music while I make the ornaments. I've never had so much Christmas spirt and I don't think I've ever given such meaningful gifts before. They truly come from the heart.

As a former educator, I received lovely, thoughtful gifts from my cash-strapped students–who’d been told over and again not to spend their money on their old prof. One year, a student wrote me a thoughtful letter full of interesting details about the family she was missing back home. It was an unforgettable story full of unforgettable characters. A treasure.

I mentioned to my brother that I like to write poetry. Last year he gave me a simple spiral notebook covered in book motif stickers. The notebook inspires me to write.

One year, someone gave me all the ingredients for hot chocolate in a large jar—marshmallows, instant dry milk, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, cinnamon sticks. On the first really cold night of the season, I had all the ingredients I needed to make myself a delicious hot drink. And I can use the jar for multiple uses in my kitchen. What a practical gift that I've used for years!