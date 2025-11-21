© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio is putting on its downtown finery for the holidays

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published November 21, 2025 at 3:03 PM CST
Downtown and the River Walk in the foreground
City of San Antonio
Downtown and the River Walk in the foreground

Those new to San Antonio may not be aware of how much downtown changes for the holidays. The city’s Kelly Saunders has this overview, covering everything from river parades to Christmas tree lighting.

“Downtown San Antonio is lighting up for the holidays with free, family-friendly events on the River Walk and at Travis Park, Market Square and La Villita,” Saunders said.

Perhaps the most popular aspect of the holidays in San Antonio are those beautiful River Walk lights.

Holidays on Houston Street
1 of 3  — Holidays on Houston Street 1 - Photo Credit City of SA.jpg
Holidays on Houston Street
courtesy City of San Antonio
Travis Park H-E-B Christmas Tree
2 of 3  — Travis Park H-E-B Christmas Tree 2 - Photo Credit City of SA.jpg
Travis Park H-E-B Christmas Tree
Frederick Gonzales
River Walk Holiday Lights
3 of 3  — River Walk Holiday Lights 2 - Photo Credit City of SA.jpg
River Walk Holiday Lights
City of San Antonio

“The River Walk holiday lights will return Friday November 28. That's the day after Thanksgiving during the Ford Holiday Parade. That evening, we'll have over 200,000 L-E-D lights on the River Walk through January 11. And then also on Friday November 28, the HEB Christmas tree lighting will take place at Travis Park, followed by the opening of a new Christmas tree lot at Travis Park” she said.

Her biggest piece of advice: plan your trip by finding parking beforehand. You can lessen the stress level by planning your route to get downtown. You can also download traffic software to know the least busy routes to get downtown and to your parking garage.

“Downtown gets busy during the holidays, especially on big event days like the day after Thanksgiving. So we definitely recommend planning ahead, and the city offers convenient and affordable parking at garages like the St. Mary's garage and the City Tower garage, and they're both just steps away from the River Walk, Houston Street and Travis Park.”

Market Square
1 of 4  — Market Square 6.jpg
Market Square
City of San Antonio
Market Square
2 of 4  — Market Square 5 (1).jpg
Market Square
City of San Antonio
Market Square festivities
3 of 4  — Market Square DDLM 2 (1).jpg
Market Square festivities
City of San Antonio
4 of 4  — Market Square 3 (1).jpg

If you’ve never experienced the holiday fun in downtown, Saunders said, whatever you do, don’t forget Travis Park, where the city’s official Christmas Tree will be lit this Friday night.

“It's in Travis Park, (that) they have a beautiful Christmas tree that's already there at the park, and that will be the official tree-lighting ceremony. There's going to be lots of other entertainment going on that evening along with the tree lighting,” Saunders said. “It's from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The tree lighting is at 6 p.m. They'll also have Santa Claus there, entertainment, food trucks, holiday craft, lots of other fun things going on as well.”

Christmas tree in Travis Park in 2023
City of San Antonio
Christmas tree in Travis Park in 2023
