The Weekender: 3 great events that you can enjoy with family

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Congratulations, you made it to the weekend!

TPR has been on the lookout for local events. Here are some fun ideas about things you can do this weekend.

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' from Magik Theatre

First off, let’s head to the Magik Theatre. Mel Zarb-Cousin said their A Charlie Brown Christmas performance is great for the whole family.

“So this is going to be a great way for families to connect over this classic tale,” Zarb-Cousin said. “It's bringing the world of the Peanuts to life in a fresh but still familiar way.”

1 of 3 — mewbornephotography-7.jpg Charlie Brown gets some over-priced psychiatric help Mewborne Photography 2 of 3 — mewbornephotography-132.jpg Cast during dress rehearsal Mewborne Photography 3 of 3 — mewbornephotography-22.jpg Mewborne Photography

"Peanuts" was the incredibly popular comic strip by Charles M. Schulz—with Charlie Brown, the main character.

“Charlie Brown — he embarks on his quest to discover the true meaning of the holiday season, right? It is all surrounded with the iconic music from Vince Guaraldi and Charles Schulz's humor,” she said.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" starts Saturday and runs through Christmas Eve.

Learn more about their schedule and purchasing information here.

'Light the Way' at the University of the Incarnate Word

Also on Saturday — a great holiday tradition from the University of the Incarnate Word with their Light the Way event.

Denise Aguilar describes it: “This Saturday we are celebrating the 39th annual 'Light the Way' holiday festival presented by HEB,” Aguilar said. “It will be the first time that we are illuminating our beautiful campus with a million twinkling lights.”

1 of 2 — UIW 2024 Light The Way 1983 The 38th annual UIW Light the Way - LTW - Holiday Festival held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 on campus . Edward A. Ornelas / Photo by Edward A. Ornelas 2 of 2 — 3.png Fireworks will end the night at the University of the Incarnate Word University of the Incarnate Word / Courtesy photo

UIW is known for loading hundreds of trees with holiday lights every holiday season.

“We'll have 'Kids Corner,' which will feature Santa Claus coming. And then throughout our campus, we do have our Holiday Market,” she said.

The event is free to everyone, courtesy of UIW and others.

You can read more here.

'Arbol de la Vida: Memorias y Voces de la Tierra'

Also on Saturday, the San Antonio River Foundation’s Xelena Gonzalez says head to the "Arbol de la Vida: Memorias y Voces de la Tierra" on the Mission Reach trail.

“We'll be under the 'Arbor de la Vida,' and we will be presenting for many active activation spaces, basically facing the four directions, Gonzalez said. “This is all in honor of Native American Heritage Month.”

She says there’s a whole afternoon of fun for those who come. It’s all a part of making the Mission Reach a place where people go to see arts presented to all on the trail.

1 of 2 — Arbol.jpg Arbol de la Vida Norma Martinez / TPR 2 of 2 — Arbol 2.jpg Arbol de la Vida Norma Martinez / TPR

“The heart of the programming will be the presentation of two new books, she said. One is by Gonzalez herself and other by her longtime collaborator, Adriana M. Garcia.

The event is on Saturday. It's free and runs from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Read more here.