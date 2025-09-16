San Antonio and Bexar County celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Residents throughout San Antonio and Bexar County are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month until Oct. 15—and beyond— with a wide range of events, including poetry readings, film screenings, performances, art exhibits and shopping.

Recommended events

Sept. 15 - Oct. 13

Event: Mariachi Mondays at Pearl

The Pearl will host Mariachi Mondays at Pearl Park from 6-7 p.m. as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Additional event dates include Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.

Cost: Free admission

Sept. 15 - Oct. 15

University of the Incarnate Word

Sept. 15 - Oct. 16

Event: Visit San Antonio celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with over 40 events, authentic cuisine, and vibrant cultural experiences.

Where: Events are held throughout San Antonio.

Cost: Free admission for some events.

Sept. 16 - Sept. 23

Event: Urban-15-Livestream celebration

Sept.18 - Oct.19

Event: Picturing SAMOMA: An Artist Talk with Norman Avila

Hear from renowned Latinx artist and Trinity alum Norman Avila ’74.

Where: Trinity University

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

More info on other Hispanic Heritage events at Trinity can be found here.

Sept. 20

Event: Nuestras Voces: Stories of Resilience

The Guadalupe Dance Company, Mariachi Azteca de America musicians and Conjunto Guadalupe will perform a culturally significant dance production from 7:30-9 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Buena Vista Theater, UTSA downtown campus.

Where: UTSA downtown

More info: Tickets start at $30. For more information, click here.

Sept. 27

Event: MujerArtes 30th Anniversary Kickoff Exhibit and Sale to celebrate 30 years of art, culture, and history with the MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative!

Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Rinconcito de Esperanza, 816 S Colorado

Cost: Free

More info: Exhibit runs through October 10.

1 of 4 — 2025 Adriana Netro_MujerArtes Anniversary 2.JPG Art by Adriana Netro Courtesy photo / Esperanza Peace and Justice Center 2 of 4 — 2025 Mary Agnes Rodriguez_MujerArtes Anniversary 3.2 edited.JPG Art by Mary Agnes Rodriguez Courtesy photo / Esperanza Peace and Justice Center 3 of 4 — 2025 Mary Agnes Rodriguez_MujerArtes Anniversary 7.JPG Art by Mary Agnes Rodriguez Courtesy photo / Esperanza Peace and Justice Center 4 of 4 — 2025 Ysenia Ramos_MujerArtes Anniversary 3.JPG Art by Ysenia Ramos Courtesy photo / Esperanza Peace and Justice Center

Sept. 27

Event: Conversation with Gil Coronado

An intimate conversation with the Padrino of Hispanic Heritage Month, Colonel Gil Coronado. Retired Air Force Colonel, former Director of the Selective Service System, and San Antonio native, Coronado is largely credited with the creation of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Where: Berta Almaguer Dance Studio & Community Center

Cost: Free admission

More Info here.

Oct. 11

Event: Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival

Where: Arneson River Theatre, 418 Villita

Cost: Free

More info here .

Until Oct. 14

Event: San Antonio College is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.

Where: San Antonio College

Cost: Free

More information here.

Courtesy photo / San Antonio College

Until Oct. 15

Event: San Antonio Public Library is hosting various events at several branch locations.

Where: San Antonio Public Library branches

Cost: Free

More info: Events Calendar

1 of 2 — sapl.jpg Hispanic Heritage Month—Display at the San Antonio Public Library Courtesy Photo / SAPL 2 of 2 — sapl2.jpg Hispanic Heritage Month—A display at the San Antonio Public Library Courtesy photo / SAPL

Until Nov. 26.

Event: The City of San Antonio is hosting a series of events.

Where: The City of San Antonio

More info: Find the full slate of events and see how you can take a journey through events, culture, art, and cuisine.

Until Nov. 28

Event: Parks & Recreation hosts Loteria at several Adult & Senior Center locations in San Antonio. Loteria will be at the following locations:

Mondays @ Commander's House Adult & Senior Center

Tuesdays @ Granados Adult & Senior Center

Thursdays @ Lion's Field Adult & Senior Center

Fridays @ Gill Adult & Senior Center

Cost: Free