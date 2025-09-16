© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

San Antonio and Bexar County celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Texas Public Radio | By Jackie Velez
Published September 16, 2025 at 3:35 PM CDT
City of San Antonio

Residents throughout San Antonio and Bexar County are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month until Oct. 15—and beyond— with a wide range of events, including poetry readings, film screenings, performances, art exhibits and shopping.

Recommended events

Sept. 15 - Oct. 13 
Event: Mariachi Mondays at Pearl
The Pearl will host Mariachi Mondays at Pearl Park from 6-7 p.m. as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Additional event dates include Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.

Cost: Free admission

Sept. 15 - Oct. 15
University of the Incarnate Word

1 of 3  — 2 1.jpg
2 of 3  — 2 2.jpg
3 of 3  — 2 3.jpg

Sept. 15 - Oct. 16
Event: Visit San Antonio celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with over 40 events, authentic cuisine, and vibrant cultural experiences.
Where: Events are held throughout San Antonio.
Cost: Free admission for some events.

Sept. 16 - Sept. 23
Event: Urban-15-Livestream celebration

Sept.18 - Oct.19
Event: Picturing SAMOMA: An Artist Talk with Norman Avila
Hear from renowned Latinx artist and Trinity alum Norman Avila ’74.
Where: Trinity University
Time: 6-7:30 p.m. 

More info on other Hispanic Heritage events at Trinity can be found here. 

Sept. 20
Event: Nuestras Voces: Stories of Resilience
The Guadalupe Dance Company, Mariachi Azteca de America musicians and Conjunto Guadalupe will perform a culturally significant dance production from 7:30-9 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Buena Vista Theater, UTSA downtown campus.
Where: UTSA downtown
More info: Tickets start at $30. For more information, click here.

Sept. 27 
Event: MujerArtes 30th Anniversary Kickoff Exhibit and Sale to celebrate 30 years of art, culture, and history with the MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative!
Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Rinconcito de Esperanza, 816 S Colorado
Cost: Free
More info: Exhibit runs through October 10.

Art by Adriana Netro
1 of 4  — 2025 Adriana Netro_MujerArtes Anniversary 2.JPG
Art by Adriana Netro
Courtesy photo / Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
Art by Mary Agnes Rodriguez
2 of 4  — 2025 Mary Agnes Rodriguez_MujerArtes Anniversary 3.2 edited.JPG
Art by Mary Agnes Rodriguez
Courtesy photo / Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
Art by Mary Agnes Rodriguez
3 of 4  — 2025 Mary Agnes Rodriguez_MujerArtes Anniversary 7.JPG
Art by Mary Agnes Rodriguez
Courtesy photo / Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
Art by Ysenia Ramos
4 of 4  — 2025 Ysenia Ramos_MujerArtes Anniversary 3.JPG
Art by Ysenia Ramos
Courtesy photo / Esperanza Peace and Justice Center

Sept. 27
Event: Conversation with Gil Coronado
An intimate conversation with the Padrino of Hispanic Heritage Month, Colonel Gil Coronado. Retired Air Force Colonel, former Director of the Selective Service System, and San Antonio native, Coronado is largely credited with the creation of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Where: Berta Almaguer Dance Studio & Community Center
Cost: Free admission
More Info here. 

Oct. 11
Event: Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival
Where: Arneson River Theatre, 418 Villita
Cost: Free
More info here

Until Oct. 14
Event: San Antonio College is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.
Where: San Antonio College
Cost: Free
More information here. 

Courtesy photo
/
San Antonio College

Until Oct. 15
Event: San Antonio Public Library is hosting various events at several branch locations.
Where: San Antonio Public Library branches
Cost: Free
More info: Events Calendar

Hispanic Heritage Month—Display at the San Antonio Public Library
1 of 2  — sapl.jpg
Hispanic Heritage Month—Display at the San Antonio Public Library
Courtesy Photo / SAPL
Hispanic Heritage Month—A display at the San Antonio Public Library
2 of 2  — sapl2.jpg
Hispanic Heritage Month—A display at the San Antonio Public Library
Courtesy photo / SAPL

Until Nov. 26.
Event: The City of San Antonio is hosting a series of events.
Where: The City of San Antonio
More info: Find the full slate of events and see how you can take a journey through events, culture, art, and cuisine.

Until Nov. 28
Event: Parks & Recreation hosts Loteria at several Adult & Senior Center locations in San Antonio. Loteria will be at the following locations:
Mondays @ Commander's House Adult & Senior Center 
Tuesdays @ Granados Adult & Senior Center
Thursdays @ Lion's Field Adult & Senior Center 
Fridays @ Gill Adult & Senior Center
Cost: Free

