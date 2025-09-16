San Antonio and Bexar County celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.
Residents throughout San Antonio and Bexar County are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month until Oct. 15—and beyond— with a wide range of events, including poetry readings, film screenings, performances, art exhibits and shopping.
Recommended events
Sept. 15 - Oct. 13
Event: Mariachi Mondays at Pearl
The Pearl will host Mariachi Mondays at Pearl Park from 6-7 p.m. as part of Hispanic Heritage Month. Additional event dates include Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13.
Cost: Free admission
Sept. 15 - Oct. 15
University of the Incarnate Word
Sept. 15 - Oct. 16
Event: Visit San Antonio celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with over 40 events, authentic cuisine, and vibrant cultural experiences.
Where: Events are held throughout San Antonio.
Cost: Free admission for some events.
Sept. 16 - Sept. 23
Event: Urban-15-Livestream celebration
Sept.18 - Oct.19
Event: Picturing SAMOMA: An Artist Talk with Norman Avila
Hear from renowned Latinx artist and Trinity alum Norman Avila ’74.
Where: Trinity University
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
More info on other Hispanic Heritage events at Trinity can be found here.
Sept. 20
Event: Nuestras Voces: Stories of Resilience
The Guadalupe Dance Company, Mariachi Azteca de America musicians and Conjunto Guadalupe will perform a culturally significant dance production from 7:30-9 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Buena Vista Theater, UTSA downtown campus.
Where: UTSA downtown
More info: Tickets start at $30. For more information, click here.
Sept. 27
Event: MujerArtes 30th Anniversary Kickoff Exhibit and Sale to celebrate 30 years of art, culture, and history with the MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative!
Time: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Rinconcito de Esperanza, 816 S Colorado
Cost: Free
More info: Exhibit runs through October 10.
Sept. 27
Event: Conversation with Gil Coronado
An intimate conversation with the Padrino of Hispanic Heritage Month, Colonel Gil Coronado. Retired Air Force Colonel, former Director of the Selective Service System, and San Antonio native, Coronado is largely credited with the creation of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Where: Berta Almaguer Dance Studio & Community Center
Cost: Free admission
More Info here.
Oct. 11
Event: Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival
Where: Arneson River Theatre, 418 Villita
Cost: Free
More info here.
Until Oct. 14
Event: San Antonio College is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.
Where: San Antonio College
Cost: Free
More information here.
Until Oct. 15
Event: San Antonio Public Library is hosting various events at several branch locations.
Where: San Antonio Public Library branches
Cost: Free
More info: Events Calendar
Until Nov. 26.
Event: The City of San Antonio is hosting a series of events.
Where: The City of San Antonio
More info: Find the full slate of events and see how you can take a journey through events, culture, art, and cuisine.
Until Nov. 28
Event: Parks & Recreation hosts Loteria at several Adult & Senior Center locations in San Antonio. Loteria will be at the following locations:
Mondays @ Commander's House Adult & Senior Center
Tuesdays @ Granados Adult & Senior Center
Thursdays @ Lion's Field Adult & Senior Center
Fridays @ Gill Adult & Senior Center
Cost: Free