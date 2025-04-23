Fiesta San Antonio chief: When you're in a crowd, go with the flow and watch your beer

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Fiesta, San Antonio's biggest event of the year, kicks off on Thursday. More than 3 million visitors are expected to attend before the citywide party comes to an end on May 4.

Experienced Fiesta-goers know that it takes some skill to maneuver through large crowds that inundate the major events.

Three separate major parades —the Texas Cavaliers River Parade and the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau Parades — will pack downtown streets with people, but the ticketed seating at those events gives them a more organized feel.

It's the crowds at Market Square, St. Mary's Oyster Bake, Taste of New Orleans, and Night in Old San Antonio that can feel unorganized, growing shoulder to shoulder at times.

Experts say people shouldn't attend Fiesta alone. Rather, go with a large group of friends and form a conga line to snake through the crowds. Also, they shouldn't forget to turn around from time to time to ensure they haven't lost anyone.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Fiesta San Antonio Commission President David Christian was all smiles at a recent Fiesta media event to kick off the citywide celebration.

Fiesta San Antonio Commission President David Christian recently shared his advice on how to maneuver through the masses while also preserving a cup of beer.

"You do ... kind of learn to walk like cattle and go through. You never want to go against the grain. That's not the smart way to get through the crowd. Keep your beer in front of you... don't stack all the cups because that tells everybody about how many beers you've had. Just throw it away and get yourself a new cup."

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) may see the most compacted crowds due to the tiny streets of La Villita where it's held.

Market Square can feel the same as NIOSA since it attracts large crowds with free admission into its cozy confines.

Most Fiesta events are not free to enter, making Market Square events more appealing to the budget minded. Market Square will also be fenced in this year to increase security.